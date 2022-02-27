Nuggets vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Denver Nuggets (35-25) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (25-35) at Moda Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,959,954 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,959,842 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Ryan Blackburn

@NBABlackburn

Still thinking about that MPJ Instagram comment like an insane person. – 3:13 AM

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Nikola Jokic posts triple-double; Nuggets top Kings to stay unbeaten with DeMarcus Cousins despite efforts of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:53 AM

Harrison Wind

@HarrisonWind

Monte Morris has 11-straight games with 3+ assists and 1 or fewer turnovers, the longest such streak in the NBA since Jan. 2002, per Nuggets PR. – 2:16 AM