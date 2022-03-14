Nuggets vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Denver Nuggets (40-28) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (41-25) at Wells Fargo Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,464,960 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,632,267 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelp

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!