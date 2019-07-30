Nuggets stay quiet during free agency bonanza, but Denver will have much to say when season starts

The future of the NBA rapidly changed over the course of a few short weeks. The Lakers gave away just about all of their future assets to acquire Anthony Davis. The Clippers shocked the world by landing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Rockets decided to trade one headache for another when they sent Chris Paul to the Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Heck, even the Jazz threw themselves into the fray with the Mike Conley deal.

Naturally, as predictions for the 2019-20 season emerge, the teams that made major moves will rise to the top of the rankings. The Clippers and the Lakers are already the Western Conference betting favorites to reach the NBA Finals (and capture the title) next year.

But as the NBA finally hits its dead period, there seems to be one team missing in the discussion. The Nuggets are still here, folks. They’ve improved, and they’re going to have something to say about how the West is won.

For most of the 2018-19 regular season, the Nuggets competed for the top seed in the West, but even as they battled the Warriors for home-court advantage, they were never seriously considered a championship contender. Perhaps some of it was "small-market syndrome" or having a non-traditional superstar in Nikola Jokic. Maybe Golden State cast such a large shadow over the conference Denver never really had a chance.

Well, the Nuggets are being ignored again — and it’s a mistake.

Denver chose a different path in a league filled with roster turnover. The Nuggets didn’t go out and make noise in free agency, but president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, general manager Arturas Karnisovas and head coach Mike Malone share a vision. They value continuity. By standing pat, they’ve put themselves in position to chase an NBA Finals berth.

An early run at continuity rankings... pic.twitter.com/YwzplrBPUk — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) July 12, 2019

"Definitely we’re banking on our continuity," Karnisovas recently told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. "A lot of teams that made changes and added huge pieces and stars, they’re still dealing in hypotheticals. We’ve watched this group show us last year, take us to a 54-28 season, having the best home record, 34-7, so this group is done and they’re still the third-youngest group in the league."

The Nuggets got ahead of a potentially sticky situation by signing Jokic to an extension before the 2018-19 season. (He is locked up through 2022-23.) They exercised Paul Millsap’s $30 million team option. They saw enough from Jamal Murray to sign him to the largest contract in the history of the franchise (five years, $170 million). The core is set. The Nuggets are betting that the roster that won 54 games a year ago will continue to improve.

And why shouldn’t they? Under Malone, the Nuggets have boosted their win total each season (33, 40, 46 and 54 wins over the past four regular seasons). They have a legitimate MVP candidate in Jokic and a deep roster replete with young talent.

The addition of Jerami Grant gives them a strong finisher at the rim and spot-up shooter at power forward (39.2 percent on 3.7 3-point attempts per game with the Thunder). He could be the perfect frontcourt partner for Jokic right now and in the future. The expected debut of Michael Porter Jr. has the Nuggets hopeful that he can fill their need on the wing, though his health will always be a concern until he can play consistently.

Just like with every team out West, the Nuggets will have their own set of questions heading into next season. Is Murray really worth $170 million? Can he become a legitimate second option next to Jokic? Can Gary Harris stay healthy? What exactly will Porter bring to the table?

But there are flaws to be found with each Western Conference roster. The Lakers could use more shooting and must figure out the best way to fit the supporting pieces around LeBron James and Davis. The Clippers will have to integrate new parts and manage minutes for Leonard and George. The Rockets would be great if basketball was played with two balls. The Warriors will be without the services of Klay Thompson for most (if not all) of next season.

The West is wide open. There is no clear-cut favorite now that the Golden State dynasty has been disassembled.

So don’t count out the Nuggets. They may have had a quiet offseason, but they’ll be making plenty of noise soon.