Nuggets, presumptive MVP Nikola Jokic fend off sweep in Game 4 thriller over Warriors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Owens
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Nuggets
    Denver Nuggets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 24: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Nikola Jokic. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic's not going out like that.

The Denver Nuggets secured a 126-121 win at home on Sunday to keep their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors alive. The win cuts Golden State's series lead to 3-1 while fending off an ignominious first-round sweep for a Nuggets team led by the presumptive NBA MVP in Jokic.

Denver took control of a chippy game early en route to a 63-52 halftime lead. But a Warriors team led by a revitalized Klay Thompson rallied to take a 121-119 lead in the game's final two minutes on a Stephen Curry jumper.

But with Draymond Green sidelined with six fouls, the Nuggets found the final answers including a Jokic floater to tie the game at 121-121 and a Will Barton 3-point dagger on a Jokic pass to secure the game's final margin with 8.6 seconds remaining.

Jokic led the Nuggets effort with 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists. In the process, he silenced critics — for the moment, at least — who chided the NBA favorite previously on the verge of exiting the playoffs without a win.

"We needed to put up the fight. We didn't want to get swept," Jokic told ESPN after the game. "I think we didn't deserve it against them. We just have more pride in ourselves. We were fighting. They're a great team, but today we won."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Down 3-0, history doesn't concern Nuggets, who crave win vs. Warriors

    The Denver Nuggets know the history. Not one NBA team has come back from being down 3-0 in a seven-game series, and that's where the Nuggets find themselves heading into Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Denver was blown out in the first two games but lost a close Game 3 at home on Thursday night.

  • NBA playoffs Sunday live updates: Nuggets avoid sweep; Bucks win Game 4 vs. Bulls

    The Nuggets avoided an NBA playoff first-round series sweep against the Warriors. The Bucks took a 3-1 lead on the Bulls.

  • ESPN's Stephen A. Smith rips Ben Simmons after Nets say he won't play in Game 4

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith lambasted Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons after the team ruled him out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

  • Heat rule out Kyle Lowry for Game 4 vs. Hawks with hamstring strain

    Lowry won't be on the court for Game 4.

  • Warriors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

    The Golden State Warriors play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena The Golden State Warriors are spending $59,660,255 per win while the Denver Nuggetshave not won any games Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 24, 2022 Broadcast Info National ...

  • Russia's Putin attends midnight Orthodox Easter mass in Moscow

    Putin, dressed in a dark blue suit, a white shirt and dark purple tie, stood to one side in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral, holding a lit red candle, live images of the midnight service showed. When Patriarch Kirill announced "Christ has risen", Putin joined the other members of the congregation with the reply "Truly he is risen".

  • Reggie Miller sounds off on Ben Simmons: 'This dude has ZERO competitive fire'

    There was a lot to say after Simmons was ruled out of Game 4, and thankfully there were many people to say it.

  • 'The Northman' director says Anya Taylor-Joy was originally supposed to chew herbs and put them into another actor's mouth, but COVID forced them to rewrite

    Director Robert Eggers told Insider some of the challenges that happened due to filming during the pandemic.

  • 'Scammed by Starlink': Customers are frustrated with price hikes for uplink kits they still haven't received months after paying $100 deposits

    Two Starlink customers told Insider they'd had trouble getting their deposits returned. "This is not fair business practices," one said.

  • Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Hurricanes level Islanders to extend division lead

    NEW YORK (AP) — Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes got help from a rookie goaltender, boosting their Metropolitan Division lead by beating the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday. The Hurricanes won their fourth in a row and extended their edge over the second-place New York Rangers by four points. Carolina has two games left, including a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers on Tuesday night. New York has three games remaining. Caro

  • What's the Leafs' best third line now that it runs through William Nylander?

    William Nylander is now anchoring the Leafs' shutdown third line. Who would have predicted that?

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Carey Price may be back but the Montreal Canadiens left the ice in frustration yet again following a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Montreal's playoff hopes are long gone and now the team is immersed in a seven-game losing streak. “I know we don’t have the results but the guys come in at practice, they’re engaged in meetings and we’d like a win to help with that engagement,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. James Van Reimsdyk scored two

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • 1st Canadian goalball championships in 3 years underway

    After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the 2022 Canadian Goalball Championships are underway this weekend in Calgary at the Bob Niven training centre at WinSport. Goalball is a Paralympic sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Blair Nesbitt, a player on both the Alberta and Canadian men's goalball teams, said it felt good to be back on the court. "It's been really hard on athletes not having competition, and competition is what helps make players better."

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold