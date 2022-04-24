Nuggets, presumptive MVP Nikola Jokic fend off sweep in Game 4 thriller over Warriors

Nikola Jokic. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic's not going out like that.

The Denver Nuggets secured a 126-121 win at home on Sunday to keep their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors alive. The win cuts Golden State's series lead to 3-1 while fending off an ignominious first-round sweep for a Nuggets team led by the presumptive NBA MVP in Jokic.

Denver took control of a chippy game early en route to a 63-52 halftime lead. But a Warriors team led by a revitalized Klay Thompson rallied to take a 121-119 lead in the game's final two minutes on a Stephen Curry jumper.

But with Draymond Green sidelined with six fouls, the Nuggets found the final answers including a Jokic floater to tie the game at 121-121 and a Will Barton 3-point dagger on a Jokic pass to secure the game's final margin with 8.6 seconds remaining.

WILL BARTON WITH THE DAGGER 🗡️pic.twitter.com/laiKnCwM9P — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2022

Jokic led the Nuggets effort with 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists. In the process, he silenced critics — for the moment, at least — who chided the NBA favorite previously on the verge of exiting the playoffs without a win.

"We needed to put up the fight. We didn't want to get swept," Jokic told ESPN after the game. "I think we didn't deserve it against them. We just have more pride in ourselves. We were fighting. They're a great team, but today we won."