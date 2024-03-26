Nuggets play the Suns on 4-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (42-30, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-21, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Phoenix.

The Nuggets are 29-15 in conference matchups. Denver ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.2 rebounds. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 12.3 boards.

The Suns have gone 23-20 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is eighth in the NBA with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 11.0.

The Nuggets average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer makes per game than the Suns give up (13.3). The Suns average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 117-107 in overtime on March 6. Kevin Durant scored 35 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Durant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 21 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 117.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (plantar), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Jalen Pickett: out (personal), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Zeke Nnaji: out (back).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press