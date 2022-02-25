Nuggets officially sign DeMarcus Cousins for rest of season

Michael Singer: The #Nuggets have officially signed DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season, a league source tells @denverpost.
Source: Twitter @msinger

Katy Winge @katywinge
The Denver Nuggets have officially signed DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season. – 5:42 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Nuggets have officially signed veteran center DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season, per the team. – 5:33 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Denver Nuggets announced that they have signed DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season – 5:32 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have officially signed DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season, a league source tells @denverpost. – 5:29 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets would be up double-digits right now, but Domantas Sabonis predictably destroyed Denver’s bench in the second quarter. That’s probably happening again in the second half with no DeMarcus Cousins tonight. – 11:12 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Numbers don’t lie. In the eight games he’s played for the Nuggets, DeMarcus Cousins has been the best defensive rebounder in the NBA on a per-minute basis.
How a 10-day turned into a full contract, and how Michael Malone predicted it all from the jump.
thednvr.com/demarcus-cousi…12:46 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins for rest of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/22/rep…11:40 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Can confirm the earlier reports the Nuggets plan to sign DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season. Sounds like the deal will be done Friday, per league source. – 6:20 PM

Sean Cunningham: While it’s been reported that DeMarcus Cousins will sign with Denver for the rest of the season, his 10-day deal expired & I’m told he will not be with the Nuggets for the remainder of their trip. Therefore the former Kings All-Star will not play in Sacramento on Thursday. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / February 23, 2022

Mike Singer: Confirming this. Plan is for #Nuggets to sign Cousins for the rest of the season on Friday, per league source. -via Twitter @msinger / February 22, 2022

Shams Charania: Sources: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract in the coming days. Cousins’ final 10-day expired over the weekend. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with Denver, where he’s reunited with Michael Malone. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 22, 2022

