Nuggets officially sign DeMarcus Cousins for rest of season

Katy Winge @katywinge

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Michael Singer @msinger

The #Nuggets have officially signed DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season, a league source tells @denverpost. – 5:29 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets would be up double-digits right now, but Domantas Sabonis predictably destroyed Denver’s bench in the second quarter. That’s probably happening again in the second half with no DeMarcus Cousins tonight. – 11:12 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Numbers don’t lie. In the eight games he’s played for the Nuggets, DeMarcus Cousins has been the best defensive rebounder in the NBA on a per-minute basis.

How a 10-day turned into a full contract, and how Michael Malone predicted it all from the jump.

thednvr.com/demarcus-cousi… – 12:46 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins for rest of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/22/rep… – 11:40 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Can confirm the earlier reports the Nuggets plan to sign DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season. Sounds like the deal will be done Friday, per league source. – 6:20 PM

Sean Cunningham: While it’s been reported that DeMarcus Cousins will sign with Denver for the rest of the season, his 10-day deal expired & I’m told he will not be with the Nuggets for the remainder of their trip. Therefore the former Kings All-Star will not play in Sacramento on Thursday. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / February 23, 2022

Mike Singer: Confirming this. Plan is for #Nuggets to sign Cousins for the rest of the season on Friday, per league source. -via Twitter @msinger / February 22, 2022

Shams Charania: Sources: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract in the coming days. Cousins’ final 10-day expired over the weekend. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with Denver, where he’s reunited with Michael Malone. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 22, 2022