Nuggets to keep Davon Reed beyond 10-day contract

The Nuggets intend to keep Davon Reed on their roster via another 10-day exception or by another roster maneuver, two league sources told The Denver Post on Tuesday. Multiple avenues are being explored, sources said.

Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Don’t let Davon Reed get away. Sign him for the rest of this year and next season too. He’ll be a reserve guard that the Nuggets can turn to when they need minutes.

From last night’s Postgame Lounge: pic.twitter.com/1QOZNmouv5 – 6:09 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I wrote about Davon Reed, who’s currently filling a role long held by Torrey Craig and P.J. Dozier in the Nuggets rotation.

Rather than let Davon Reed talk to other teams when his 10-day contract ends, the Nuggets should find him a full-time roster spot. denverstiffs.com/2021/12/27/228… – 9:04 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll is up!

My thoughts on the Nuggets 103-100 win over the Clippers, including:

-Jokić dominance but also efficiency concerns

-Rivers steps up in starting unit

-Bench hits huge first half threes

-Davon Reed earning his 10-day denverstiffs.com/2021/12/27/228… – 2:21 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Davon Reed 🔒 pic.twitter.com/euxs7MBmQ7 – 1:29 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Reporting 101: Ask about the guy who had 26 points, 22 rebounds, 8 assists, two steals and two blocks.

Malone took Qs from myself & others a/b resiliency, Davon Reed, if the win was his best Xmas gift, Austin starting, Campazzo & the 4th Q defense. Joker? Never heard of him. – 12:51 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic on Davon Reed: “He’s a warrior.”

Said he doesn’t make any excuses.

Jokic knows it’s not his decision re. Davon’s 10-day but joked if anyone’s good they can join the #Nuggets. – 12:29 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are now 4-0 in games that Davon Reed plays 15+ minutes and 12-16 in all other games.

Get this man a shiel–full-time contract. – 12:02 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Davon Reed said it’s been “transformative for my career” to have Michael Malone instill confidence in him and tell him he belongs. – 11:54 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Davon Reed takes home the DPOG chain once again. – 11:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue says the minutes that hurt them were when Jokic was off the floor in the first half, where the Clippers were outscored by 17 points in those 7 minutes.

Lue praising Rivers and Davon Reed repeatedly – 11:40 PM

Davon Reed @ClutchREED_5

All Praise To The Most High🙏 🗣 – 11:38 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We are in the Winner’s Lounge. Finally. Exhale and come join us.

✅ Jokic sets a new Nuggets record

✅ Davon Reed shines

✅ Austin Rivers hits some big shots

youtube.com/watch?v=dXWqGN… – 11:32 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Winner’s Lounge with @Adam Mares, @BrendanVogt, @Duvalier Johnson and me.

– Jokic’s B2B 20-20 games

– Big shot Austin Rivers

– Davon Reed steps up

youtube.com/watch?v=dXWqGN… – 11:31 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Should be an easy call: Waive Bol Bol (or trade him for what you can) and sign Davon Reed to his spot. Reed’s legitimately good, plays both ends of the floor and fits the Jokic Ball scheme. He’s going to get scooped up by another team if Denver let’s him get back to the G League. – 11:25 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Clippers 103-100.

-Jokić with 26-22-8-2-3 which doesn’t suck

-Davon Reed with 15 points on 8 shots off the bench, plays the entire 4th, gets game-saving stop

-Idk everything else feels super meh pic.twitter.com/bPb6qumTSR – 11:24 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The Nuggets really need to give Davon Reed a roster spot before another team does. – 11:24 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

A great defensive stop…and a great game by Davon Reed. Fitting he was the guy to seal the deal, given his effort to help the #Nuggets get to that point all game long – 11:23 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Davon Reed’s jumper with 5:13 left in the fourth gives Denver its first bench points of the 2nd half. – 11:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Not a good quarter for Jok. Needs to be willing to cede touches and shots to Davon Reed at this point. – 10:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

If my math is right, think Davon Reed’s second 10-day expires on the 28th … meaning #Nuggets would have him for Tuesday’s game at Golden State. – 10:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Davon Reed led the Nuggets in the first half with 13 points, and now the regression is hitting for the first units.

Jokic up to 17/10/6, and Nuggets have largest lead of the game, up 71-57 with 9:14 left in third quarter. – 10:23 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Denver 64, Clippers 55 | Half | LAC is shooting 54.8% overall but got outscored 32-25 in the second quarter. Boston Jr.: 15 points, 5-8 shooting; Bled: 7 points, 6 assists; Mann: 4 points, 5 assists.

Davon Reed – on his second 10-day hardship exemption – leads Denver with 13. – 10:05 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Give the ball to Davon Reed and get out of the way good lord – 9:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers second unit really struggled defensively, following up the 11-2 run to end 1st quarter by giving up a 9-1 run here in second quarter. All five Nuggets reserves have a bucket, led by Davon Reed (8 points, 3/3 FGs, 2/2 3s).

Nuggets lead 44-35 with 7:55 left in first half. – 9:45 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I really like Davon Reed. Hope he sticks with the Nuggets. – 9:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Folks, the Nuggets need to sign Davon Reed to an actual contract so badly. – 9:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Interesting. Zeke Nnaji gets pulled from the rotation in favor of Davon Reed. – 9:27 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are re-signing forward Davon Reed via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Reed played six games (two starts) in his first stint with the Nuggets this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 18, 2021

Michael Singer: #Nuggets are expecting Austin Rivers back tomorrow from health & safety protocol, I’m told. In addition, today also marks last day of Davon Reed’s 10-day, so he’s likely headed back to Grand Rapids. With Rivers coming back, team isn’t expecting any more hardship exceptions. -via Twitter @msinger / December 13, 2021

The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Davon Reed to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Reed, 6-5, 208, has appeared in seven games (all starts) this season with the Nuggets G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.14 steals while shooting 42.9% from three in 35.8 minutes per game. He also played for the Nuggets in both this year’s preseason and Vegas Summer League entries. -via NBA.com / December 4, 2021