Nuggets face the Rockets on 3-game win streak

Houston Rockets (5-15, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (13-7, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver comes into a matchup against Houston as winners of three straight games.

The Nuggets have gone 11-4 against Western Conference teams. Denver ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 51.7 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 13.4.

The Rockets are 3-11 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 129-113 in the last matchup on Nov. 29. Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points, and Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 21.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Jalen Green is scoring 20.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Jeff Green: day to day (knee), Bones Hyland: day to day (illness).

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press