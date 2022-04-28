Nuggets expected to offer Nikola Jokic the biggest contract in NBA history

The Nuggets are expected to offer Nikola Jokic a five-year supermax extension worth a combined $254 million this summer, one that would give him the largest contract in the history of the game. And when they do, he said, he plans on grabbing the nearest pen and sealing the deal.

Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Nuggets reportedly expected to offer Nikola Jokic super-max contract extension, he says he’d sign nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/nug… – 5:01 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

After a historic season that could lead to a 2nd straight MVP, Nikola Jokic says he’ll sign what is expected to be the largest supermax extension ‘if offer is on table’ this offseason. Joker also says Nuggets have the pieces but can they ‘work together’ espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:22 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Nikola Jokic averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists on 64.3 TS% against Draymond Green and the Warriors.

The best playoff performance vs. GSW by a player not named LeBron James (using Game Score via @stathead) pic.twitter.com/jSYxgiFZwl – 12:49 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic had an interesting answer about Nuggets’ outlook w/ a healthy Murray and MPJ.

“You can see through the league teams are making superteams and they’re not making any success — let’s say like that. We have the talent…The only thing is are we going to work together?” – 10:59 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Best PER in NBA playoffs history

1. Michael Jordan: 28.6

2. George Mikan: 28.5

3. LeBron James: 28.2

4. NIKOLA JOKIC: 28.0 – 10:56 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from April 27:

– Giannis: 33 pts, 9 reb, 30 min

– N. Jokic: 30 pts, 19 reb, 8 ast

– S. Curry: 30 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast

– P. Connaughton: 20 pts, 6-9 3pt, +14

– N. Vucevic: 19 pts, 16 reb, 6 ast

– D. Cousins: 19 pts, 4 reb, 15 min

– B. Portis: 14 pts, 17 reb, 32 min – 10:39 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Nikola Jokic plans to sign contract extension with Nuggets: ‘Of course I’m going to accept it’

cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 10:38 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic’s last three games (PTS-REB-AST-FG%):

✅ 37-18-5-63.6

✅ 37-8-6-66.7

✅ 30-19-8-66.7

Jokic is just the second player in NBA history to record at least 30p/5r/5a while shooting 60% from the field in three straight playoff games (LeBron James, 2020). pic.twitter.com/8nGYArtDwe – 9:41 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic last night:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 19 REB

✅ 8 AST

✅ 12-18 FG

Jokic is just the third center in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG in a playoff series.

He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1974) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1995, 2x). pic.twitter.com/qXexPvQIaU – 9:31 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Nikola Jokic on how the back-to-back MVP party would look like: “Probably some music. Beer. Friends around. Family. Like how you’re supposed to do, probably.” pic.twitter.com/iRJs9FLx7f – 9:03 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

“The most appalling trait of any human being is self-pity,” Mike Malone said. “That’s one thing you’re never going to see Nikola Jokic have in his heart, in his mind.”

Jokic did all he could. The Nuggets season is over, with a reminder of what’s missing. theathletic.com/3277628/2022/0… – 8:45 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Nikola Jokic says he will sign a supermax extension “if the offer is on the table” #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:45 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nikola Jokic says he would love to sign super max extension ($254M in five years) with Nuggets sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 4:37 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

After a historic season that could lead to a second straight MVP, Nikola Jokic says he’ll sign what is expected to be the largest supermax extension ‘if offer is on table’ this offseason espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:46 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

“I really appreciate our matchup,” Nikola Jokic said of playing against Draymond Green. He called Green the Warriors’ “eyes and their ears. Amazing player.”

“To be honest, he’s stopped much better offensive players than me through his career.”

Jokic’s full quote👇 pic.twitter.com/Ovrxpqcupv – 2:05 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

If Nikola Jokic wins his 2nd MVP he has an idea of how he’ll celebrate:

“Probably some music. Beer. Friends around. Family. Like how you’re supposed to do, probably.” – 1:48 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

DeMarcus Cousins says Nikola Jokic, like Russ, is the most disrespected MVP. Jokic said he doesn’t care if people don’t think he’s good. “I think it’s really hard to get here. I respect every player that got here… I cannot control how other people feeling or thinking about me.” – 1:47 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic, on if he’s ever bothered by lack of respect.

“Couldn’t care less, brother.” – 1:46 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic said he’ll celebrate a potential second MVP with “music and beer.” And some friends. – 1:44 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic says if he wins MVP again, it’s not something he ever dreamed of and that he will celebrate with maybe “some music” and “beer” and friends. He also said if he doesn’t win it, he “won’t die” either. – 1:44 AM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic just said if he’s offered a super-max extension he plans to accept it. I have a feeling it’ll be offered. @CSGazetteSports @DenverGazette #MileHighBasketball – 1:40 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic on signing a potential supermax this summer: “If the offer’s on the table, of course I’m going to accept it.” – 1:39 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic on his plans over the next couple of days: “I’m going to leave to Serbia as soon as possible.” – 1:38 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic said he was dropping on defense and felt something “weird” with his hamstring but that it “was nothing big.” – 1:37 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Draymond Green on Nikola Jokic: “I just told him, ‘Thank you for making me better.’ It’s absolutely incredible to play against a guy like that…Usually when you have a guy that’s that talented and that skilled, they are a little soft. He’s far, far from soft.” – 1:37 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

A reflective Aaron Gordon said it won’t be about working harder this season as much as it will be working “smarter.” He said he wants to raise his basketball IQ to play better alongside Nikola Jokic and plans to watch a lot of film this offseason. – 1:35 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

“Outside of Russ, probably one of the most disrespected MVPs in this league.” — DeMarcus Cousins on Nikola Jokic.

“An incredible, incredible talent. His game speaks for itself… He doesn’t get treated like an MVP.” – 1:28 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

DeMarcus Cousins on Nikola Jokic: “Outside of Russ, probably one of the most disrespected MVPs.”

Said he doesn’t get treated like an MVP. – 1:24 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Draymond Green on Nikola Jokic:

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to play against someone so talented and so skilled. Usually, when you have guys that talented and that skilled, they’re a little soft. He’s far, far from soft. He’s an absolutely incredible player.” – 1:21 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic had hamstring tightness going into Game 5, Mike Malone said. Jokic still had 30-19-8.

“I just don’t understand the people that find a way to criticize Nicole Jokic,” Malone said. “Is he perfect? No. I’m not saying he is. But the guy is the definition of a warrior.” – 1:18 AM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

NIkola Jokic haters cannot even come out after that kind of performance and series.

If you have anything to say about that kind of performance from the back-to-back MVP — you’re telling on yourself. – 1:13 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green on Nikola Jokic: “Usually when guys are that talented and skilled, they’re soft. He’s far, far from soft.” pic.twitter.com/39LSduOGaP – 1:09 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Jokic is the first player with at least 30 pts, 19 rebs, 8 asts, 66% FG in a playoff game in 55 years. Wilt is the only other to do it. – 1:09 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Michael Malone says a full Nuggets squad with a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. with a possible two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic can be “scary.” Malone admits Murray will not be himself at the start of next season and will have to build up. But he says future is “bright” – 1:02 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr congratulated Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on a terrific season.

“I also want to mention how happy I am for DeMarcus Cousins. Obviously, I wanted to win, but that guy put his heart on the line for us several years ago, and he’s been through hell.” – 12:59 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic came into the game with a tight hamstring. Malone says last couple of postseason runs have worn on Jokic but he’s fought through everything. – 12:54 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr: “Jokic is ridiculous.”

Here is his full quote on the Nuggets. Praised DeMarcus Cousins. pic.twitter.com/TNugnGYcCP – 12:54 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone said Nikola Jokic was battling hamstring tightness coming into the game.

Reiterated he’s a “warrior,” and he fights through everything. – 12:54 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone says going into tonight, Nikola Jokic’s hamstring was really tight: “That guy is a warrior.” – 12:54 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr: “Jokic is ridiculous. I’m really happy to not have to worry about him anymore.” – 12:53 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Jokic for Westbrook. Who says no? AK – 12:47 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

If nothing else, with his games 4 and 5 Nikola Jokic made it OK for him to be voted MVP again. (Am I doing this right, @DaveDuFourNBA?) – 12:42 AM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Nuggets don’t want to hear this now, but running it back next year, with Jokic, Barton, Gordon, a returning Murray and Porter, Jr (and, i’m assuming, a re-signed Cousins)…they’re gonna go on a deep postseason run in ’23. – 12:41 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“i’m absolutely excited and thankful to be done with him”

-draymond to nbc sports bay area on no longer having to guard jokic – 12:40 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

And oh BTW, Jokic is the MVP and it’s not, IMO, very debatable. That was extraordinary what he did tonight, in the series, and all season with his team as shorthanded as it was – 12:40 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

No player had less talent around him this postseason than Nikola Jokic.

Amazing that this went to Game 5. – 12:38 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

For the record, I feel just fine about my (fictional) Nikola Jokic MVP vote. – 12:38 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

This is the last season I want to see Nikola Jokic carry the entire world on his shoulders for the whole season. The Denver Nuggets owe it to him to make this easier. Some of that will come with health, and some requires roster adjustments. Time to figure it out. He deserves it. – 12:38 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Nikola Jokic in the first round:

31.0 PPG

13.2 RPG

5.8 APG

1.6 SPG

57.5 FG% pic.twitter.com/Km7OXbNwvH – 12:37 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Warriors quickly pay their respects to Jokic. Draymond Green was the first to give him a hug, which says everything. – 12:36 AM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

A season that no Diehard will forget

The back-to-back MVP season for Nikola Jokic where all he wanted was to have Jamal Murray alongside him competing each night.

The Nuggets DID NOT have a disappointing season and it only makes next season that much more important. We move on. – 12:35 AM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

really cool seeing the respect steph, klay, and dray all showed to jokic – 12:35 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic with an all-timer game, even in the loss. He had 30 points/19 rebounds/8 assists. That’s only been done 10 times in playoff history. Second time Jokic did it. Kareem did it twice. Wilt did it twice. Elgin Baylor did it twice. Barkley and Oscar also did it. – 12:35 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Warriors 102-98:

-Joker showed out: 30-19-8 on a bum hammy at the end

-Until that Morris layup, no other Nugget scored in the final 8:06, but the defensive intensity and effort level was HIGH for the entire series

-Season over pic.twitter.com/26mEs2PfH9 – 12:35 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

nikola jokic looks like he always just ran a mile at full tilt through the woods in the dead of winter yet just keeps going. incredible stamina. incredible player. can’t wait to see a (hopefully) healthier nuggets team next year. – 12:34 AM

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

Jokic had a hell of a series, but he’ll get piled on anyway. – 12:34 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 19 rebounds and 8 assists in an elimination game. Didn’t have enough help, all season long, and he still almost got this back to Denver somehow. – 12:34 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Before that garbage time Morris layup, Nikola Jokic was the only Nugget to score in the last 8:06 of that game.

I could not possibly think of a more fitting encapsulation of his season. – 12:34 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Nikola Jokic went out swinging.

30 PTS

19 REB

8 AST

12-18 FG pic.twitter.com/3o7x9AJXFI – 12:33 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

That does it. A herculean effort from Nikola Jokic falls short.

Joker finishes the season on a 30-point, 19-rebound, 8-assist masterpiece, but the #Nuggets fall 102-98 to Golden State.

Can’t fault their fight. – 12:33 AM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Man the Nuggets were playing so well. But the margins are already so small for them… the Jokic foul trouble/hamstring situation just totally messed with their rhythm. – 12:33 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic finishes with 30 points, 19 rebounds, and 8 assists. Played the 2nd half on one leg and still made the Warriors give everything they had tonight. – 12:32 AM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Jokic was great. Warriors are better. Bummer that Jok might get that ‘07 Dirk MVP award. – 12:32 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Warriors win series 4-1 but it felt closer than that. And damn, Jokic is just phenomenal. – 12:32 AM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Jokic is incredible. – 12:30 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic is besides himself after missing that 3. – 12:30 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Jokic a helluva player, man – 12:29 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Nice effort by Jokic on that Curry layup. – 12:28 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

It is an absolute pleasure watching Nikola Jokic play basketball in person.

Every. Single. Time. – 12:28 AM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

What more can Jokic do – 12:27 AM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

still sitting here SMH about how absurd that drop-off pass was from Jokic AND at the fact that it was wasted pic.twitter.com/dKkH6QTicn – 12:27 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic has scored 10 in a row. – 12:27 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Nikola Jokic made such an amazing pass it broke Aaron Gordon pic.twitter.com/hH3eLNaTUq – 12:26 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Lol, Draymond is flexing like Jokic isn’t eating him alive.

24/19/8 on 9-14 shooting. – 12:26 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

i’m counting that jokic pass to gordon as an assist anyway – 12:26 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Man Jokic cannot pass the ball to ANYBODY lol – 12:24 AM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Nuggets stay ruining these gorgeous Jokic passes lmao – 12:24 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

How many times did Jokic juggle that? Looked like 5-6 clean kicks to me. – 12:24 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic juggling a basketball with his feet is a fitting image of his comfort level in closeout games. – 12:24 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Jokic kicking the basketball around like a soccer ball at the end of that turnover… – 12:24 AM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Oh man, Jokic. – 12:23 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Jokic is still on the floor coming out of this timeout. Let’s see how he’s moving. – 12:19 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

One-legged Jokic is a terrible outcome for the end of this game. The rest of the Nuggets shooting like their hands fell off for the last 5 minutes is also bad. – 12:17 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

It seems like Jokic is having some issue changing directions. He’s getting up and down the court but not moving much laterally at the moment. Warriors haven’t tested him yet defensively but he’s also not as fluid on offense since he came back in. – 12:16 AM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Don’t think Jokic is moving right. Gonna have to dig deep to close this one. – 12:16 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic to the scorer’s table. – 12:12 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic is on the sideline with five fouls. He was on a bike with a hot pack on his right thigh/hamstring area but I am told he is trying to keep loose with a hot pack while on sidelines. – 12:12 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The Nuggets are trying to keep Cousins/Jokic out of the PNR with pre-switches. That still shouldn’t stop the Warriors. – 12:11 AM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

hate that this game is looking like it will be decided by jokic being hurt. he’s been so durable, brutal timing – 12:07 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

5 fouls on Nikola Jokic, then Jordan Poole picked up his 5th right after. – 12:07 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic picks up his fifth foul and it’s back to the bench. Boogie back in. – 12:06 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

That’s 5 on Jokic, so he sits. And 3 team fouls on the Nuggets. The entire offense should be getting Curry isolated on Cousins – 12:06 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Something isn’t right with Nikola Jokic. Was holding his right hamstring on his way back to the bench just now. – 12:06 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic picks up his fifth foul within a minute of checking back in. Devastating. He’s coming out and Boogie’s back in. – 12:05 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Jokic: Fifth foul, 8:19 remaining – 12:05 AM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

DeMarcus Cousins is secretly having his best game in a Nuggets uniform and BOY did they need it. He’s up to 19 points in the game and more importantly bought Nikola Jokic more time in this game.

Jokic enters the game with a 83-79 lead. – 12:05 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Jokic returns with 8:48 left and a one point lead. Curry returns with him – 12:05 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic checks back in with 8:48 left and Nuggets up 83-79. – 12:04 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Time to get Jokic back in now. – 12:03 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nuggets trying to hang on for dear life with Joker on bench, Bones limping off and Austin Rivers injured. – 12:02 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones Hyland hobbles off, and Monte’s back in.

So now Denver’s down it’s best guard defender (Rivers) and another ball-handler in Bones.

Just need to hang on until Joker returns. – 12:02 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

An engaged Boogie can still be a threat. Mavs saw that when he played with Bucks in December. He’s been huge tonight and may have to continue to be if Jokic can’t come back – 11:58 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Joker rebounds: 19

Warriors rebounds: 27 – 11:58 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Denver’s rebounding advantage tonight through 3 quarters vs Warriors is now a 46-27 advantage. Nikola Jokic with 19 of them. – 11:57 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Jokic, Gordon and Cousins have more rebounds than the entire Warriors team. Offensive rebounds 14-4 Denver. – 11:57 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic goes out much earlier than normal in the third and DeMarcus Cousins lifts Denver to an 8-point lead heading into the fourth. – 11:56 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic goes to the bench for the final 4:05 of the 3rd and Denver stretches their lead from 1 to 8. Huge for them; Warriors in a rough place right now. – 11:56 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Nikola Jokic sits with a hamstring injury, a half after Austin Rivers pulls a hammy. pic.twitter.com/V3Kq0nOUe4 – 11:54 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Feels like the Warriors really need to take advantage of these minutes Jokic is on the bench but they haven’t so far. Denver is +4 in the 3+ minutes he’s been out, stretching their lead. – 11:54 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nuggets getting every loose ball in this stretch since Jokic went out. – 11:54 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Joker comes out earlier than normal, likely so he can play the whole fourth quarter. Next three minutes are gigantic. – 11:50 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Man I would not have taken Jokic out right now. – 11:50 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets take Nikola Jokic out with 4:05 in the 3rd. That’s earlier than normal. DeMarcus Cousins is in with the starters and Bones Hyland. – 11:49 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I really hope people appreciate the fact that the #2 defense in the NBA has resorted to zone and a box to stop Jokic. – 11:48 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Four fouls on Nikola Jokic now. All four came the first six minutes of the 3rd quarter. Nuggets look gassed all of a sudden. – 11:46 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Not good enough from Jokic, 1 on the clock they were of course handing off to Curry he didn’t get out there. – 11:45 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

They’re doing the box-and-one on Jokic AGAIN. Like Providence on an unstoppable guard. – 11:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Joker picks up his fourth foul, and Warriors have found some juice after Draymond’s 3. Ten-point lead down to five. – 11:44 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Jokic picks up his fourth foul, 5:43 Q3 – 11:43 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors finally attacking the rim. Jokic has picked up three fouls this quarter and has four. – 11:43 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Box and 1 on Jokic with Klay on him. – 11:42 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Poor Kevon Looney is being put through the chipper-shredder by Nikola Jokic. – 11:41 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic is a hooper – 11:40 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nikola Jokic could have 20 and 20 way before the end of the third quarter. He’s at 18 points and 17 rebounds with 7:52 left in the third. – 11:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets up 8, their biggest lead of the night. Joker is going to the line for two more… and Chase Center barely has a pulse. – 11:39 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

jokic is slaughtering right now – 11:39 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

It’s amazing to watch GSW do everything right and Jokic just cutting them up with late-clock scoring on one possession and rebound tips on the other. He’s such a unique challenge. – 11:37 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

It won’t happen of course, but can you imagine the Jokic-Embiid discourse if the Sixers blew a 3-0 lead while the Nuggets came back from an 0-3 deficit in the same round? – 11:36 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

That pass from Jokic on the offensive rebound to Morris was yet another ridiculous dime. – 11:34 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

That Jokic touch pass – 11:33 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Nuggets open second half with a lob, Jokic to Uncle Jeff Green – 11:29 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets are locked at 48-48 heading into the half.

Defense.

Gordon has been dominant inside of the paint. He has 15 points & 5 rebounds. For coming GSW to foul.

Jokic has been in control inside with 12 points, 12 rebounds

If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:22 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Feels like Jokic is pacing himself, moving the ball, preserving his energy to takeover late. He was 5-for-9 in the first half. He was 6-for-9 in the first quarter of Game 4. – 11:22 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

GSW: Look, enough of these other guys, make Joker beat us

Joker: bet pic.twitter.com/aZ81dpWhp6 – 11:19 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Will Steve Kerr start the second half with the small ball lineup or start Kevon Looney? Denver’s Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists in the first half. – 11:19 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Joker good. 12 pts 13 rebounds.

AG good. 15 pts.

Boogie good. 8 pts in 6 minutes.

Free throw attempts good. 20 of them in the first half.

Only giving up 3 points even though Denver has turned it over 9 times, you take that.

Some things to build on, all tied up at the half. – 11:14 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as it’s all knotted up at 48 in Game 5 vs GSW:

-Joker had 12-13-5 but 5 turnovers and some missed FTs. Denver needs perfection in 2H

-Aaron Gordon, take a bow, 15 points and some great defense. Be careful w/ the tech

-Boogie SAVED the bench pic.twitter.com/WjZ47GdU7d – 11:14 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Me: man, Jokic hasn’t had the greatest half

Jokic: 12 points on 9 shots, 13 rebounds, 5 assists

Me:

Jokic:

Me: Look it’s your fault that this is somehow not impressive – 11:12 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nuggets all over the pet ATO screen the screener play to have Jeff Green switch out into Jokic’s spot – 11:09 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Jokic has learned the Marc Gasol defensive skill of being big, strong, and in the right place to be a problem (not to the Gasol level, but the Joker has improved so much on that end). – 11:08 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Nikola Jokic has a first-half double-double. He has 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Nuggets lead the Warriors 46-45 with 1:49 left in the second quarter. – 11:08 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets are about to take their 16th FTs of the 1st half. They’ve gotten games from AG (14 points), Joker (6/9/4) & Boogie (8 points). Haven’t let the Warriors get loose at all. They were close (or leading) midway through the 2nd in Games 1/2. Can’t fault their fight so far … – 10:59 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Nuggets are cumulative +2 in the DeMarcus Cousins minutes in this series. Major win for Denver, missed chance for Warriors. Lets Jokic rest comfortably. Cousins gets targeted on D, but he’s been a hassle for GSW to guard. At minimum, think he’s earned backup C gig this summer. – 10:58 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Jokic had the most subtle “OMG” pass we’ve seen in the series.

I just want to see how he got it out – 10:58 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Did anybody see that pass from Jokic??? Can we get a replay? – 10:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Game has slowed to a snail’s pace. With each FT (13 and counting for the #Nuggets), Joker gets a little more rest. – 10:52 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Aaron Gordon back in with the bench group. Normally Malone likes to pair him with Jokic. – 10:50 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Malone trying to buy time with Facu, Forbes, Bones, Jeff Green and Boogie on the floor. Three point guards for the Nuggets. Basically just go straight 90’s, pound the ball inside and let Boogie bully his way to the rim ball until Joker comes back in. – 10:43 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Looks like the official box score took one rebound away from Nikola Jokic. He now has nine boards for the first quarter. Nuggets are somehow only down five. Golden State has had several good looks. Denver keeps hanging around but it has to find more offense from somewhere. – 10:40 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets fortunate to be down just 30-25 after one. Five turnovers, and Warriors shooting *only* 4-of-10 from deep. Have missed a handful of good looks.

Joker ends the 1st with 6 points, 9 rebounds. (Must have taken one away since a minute ago he had 10). – 10:39 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nikola Jokic has 10 rebounds — in the 1st quarter. – 10:35 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Jokic is dying dramatically every time he misses a shot in this game, like he can’t believe the injustice of the ball thwarting his attempts to put it in.

It’s a personal slight. Hoping for very few such slights tonight – they need every point from Jokic. – 10:34 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Joker has 10 rebounds already in 11 minutes. – 10:33 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Another ridiculous Jokic pass for the Morris corner 3. – 10:28 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

A tech being called on AG for the ball thing but not Draymond for the attempted double-leg takedown thing, and then Jokic not getting the continuation or the shot on an OBVIOUS continuation are the annoying ways the refs affect things. Denver can’t lose composure play to play. – 10:27 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Incredible Jokic outlet to Gordon. Meanwhile, Warriors haven’t scored in over 3 minutes, missing a number of decent looks. – 10:27 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Beautiful go and catch from Jokic on Looney. One of the sneaky things about him that is tough to guard for centers, his off-ball movement – 10:25 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nice job by Klay switching the little guard twist screen Nuggets like to run for Jokic out of timeouts. Denied him and forced ball to weakside for missed 3. – 10:21 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Jokic had to hustle back on defense and still couldn’t get to Looney cutting for a layup. When Looney fell on his drive, Jokic hustled down the floor to take make it a 5-on-4 … but he got caught in the air and turned it over. Three straight hard runs the length of the floor – 10:19 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic turns it over expecting Jeff Green to cut, then leaves Monte and Will as the last guys back in transition. I’d assume the Austin Rivers sub is coming very soon.

On another note, #Nuggets clearly force-feeding the ball inside. That’s 12 points in the paint in 5-plus mins. – 10:18 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Monte Morris furious at Denver’s lack of effort in transition getting back after the Jokic turnover. Only 1 guy ran back to join him. – 10:17 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Jokic is starting to figure out Draymond in the post. He’s had a few plays where he’s totally faked him out last few games, didn’t happen early on. – 10:10 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Holy shit what a postup by Joker – 10:09 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Biggest weakness of starting this lineup is if Draymond gets early fouls, particularly in the Jokic matchup. Gordon went right at him on the first possession to draw his first in transition. – 10:07 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green’s first foul comes 20 seconds into the game. That’s the concern with this lineup. Didn’t even happen against Jokic. Came on an Aaron Gordon drive. – 10:07 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Warriors going with Steph, Poole, Klay, Wiggins and Draymond.

Nuggets going with their regular starters: Monte, Will, AG, Jeff Green and Joker. – 9:34 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets Game 5 starters

Monte Morris

Will Barton

Aaron Gordon

Jeff Green

Nikola Jokic – 9:34 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We are live in the pregame lounge. Come join!

✅ The DNVR Genie is stopping by

✅ Is this the toughest playoff game of the Jokic era?

✅ New starters for GSW? Same starters for DEN?

youtube.com/watch?v=TqGmK8… – 9:30 PM

Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic on the potential supermax this summer: “If offer’s on the table of course I’m going to accept it.” -via Twitter @msinger / April 28, 2022

Nikola Jokic became supermax eligible last season by virtue of winning his first MVP award. He will finally be able to sign it this offseason once he gets seven years of service on his belt. It is projected at $260 million over five years and would pay him $59.1 million in the 2027-28 season. His agent has already confirmed that Jokic plans on signing the extension this offseason. -via HoopsHype / April 28, 2022

Nikola Jokic’s agent Misko Raznatovic confirmed that his client is expected to sign a supermax extension with the Denver Nuggets in 2022 NBA free agency. “According to our expectations, it should be signed this summer. The extension of the maximum amount, what he obviously deserved,” Raznatovic said on the URBONUS podcast. Jokic became eligible for a supermax contract in 2022 or 2023 after winning the MVP award last summer. Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, Jokic’s supermax extension in 2022 is projected to be the largest contract in NBA history, a total of $241M (based on a salary cap of $121.5M). -via BasketNews / March 2, 2022