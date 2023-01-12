Nuggets take on the Clippers, look for 5th straight win

Denver Nuggets (28-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-21, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 12-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is the leader in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 110.0 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Nuggets are 21-9 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fifth in the league scoring 117.0 points per game while shooting 50.9%.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 122-91 on Jan. 6, with Jamal Murray scoring 18 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is averaging 15.5 points for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Jokic is scoring 24.3 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 16.2 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 114.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 121.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: day to day (hamstring), Luke Kennard: day to day (calf).

Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (adductor), Jeff Green: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press