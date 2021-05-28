Nuggets take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Trail Blazers

·2 min read
Denver Nuggets (47-25, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (42-30, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Portland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the previous matchup 120-115. Nikola Jokic scored 36 points to lead Denver to the victory and Damian Lillard totaled 37 points in the loss for Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Portland ranks third in the league with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Enes Kanter averaging 3.9 offensive boards.

The Nuggets are 9-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference giving up only 110.1 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanter leads the Trail Blazers with 11.0 rebounds and averages 11.2 points. Lillard is averaging 34 points and 7.9 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 26.4 points and collecting 10.8 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 121.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 45.4% shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, eight steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

