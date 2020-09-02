The Nue Co.’s all-natural products can help you to de-stress

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The change of seasons can stir up many emotions. Whether you’re excited for the coming chilly months, are still stressing about something that happened last week or have just been feeling off-balance as of late, it can be hard to find a moment to take a breather. If you can relate to that sentiment, you’re going to want to check out The Nue Co.

Founded in 2017, “with the aim of redefining the relationship we have with our health,” the brand has brought together science, natural remedies and learnings from ancient medicine to create a line of products to help provide relief from multiple ailments. From pills designed to control inflammation in your joints to a skin mist made to help aid muscle recovery, there is something for almost everyone.

Watch the video above for more about The Nue Co. and keep reading for all of the details on two of our favorite products from the brand.

The Functional Fragrance “is an anti-stress supplement delivered in the form of a unisex fragrance.” Described as a clean and spicy scent with notes of palo santo and cilantro, you can spray this scent onto your wrists and/or neck and breathe in the scent deeply whenever you’re stressed out. According to The Nue Co., “96 percent of people felt instantly calmer after using Functional Fragrance.”

If on top of feeling stressed out, you also can’t seem to fall asleep at night, the Reset Program might be just what you need. According to the brand, “SLEEP+ helps you fall asleep and stay asleep and MOOD moderates your stress response with a blend of adaptogens and key B vitamins and vitamin D that regulate hormone metabolization.” Easy to incorporate into your daily routines, the Reset Program can also be purchased on a subscription basis if you love it.

