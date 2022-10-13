Nucleus Research Details ROI of Plum’s Talent Assessment Platform

Plum

Highlights Scotiabank’s Use of Plum’s Technology

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum has been profiled in a recent research note from Nucleus Research. Titled “Scaling Up ROI With Plum,” the detailed report highlights Scotiabank’s deployment of the Plum Talent Assessment Platform. Citing return on investment of 182 percent with payback in 7.2 months, Nucleus Research’s comprehensive analysis underscores both the cost savings recognized by Scotiabank and an increased diverse and inclusive hiring process through expanded applicant reach.



Scotiabank’s use of Plum was lauded as one of the top 10 winners of Nucleus Research’s 2022 ROI Awards, having been selected from hundreds of IT project nominations submitted by corporations, non-profits, governmental and educational organizations. Nucleus examined the impact of Plum within Scotiabank to ascertain the benefits of the solution. The analysis revealed key advantages centered around increasing retention, retiring the resume review process, improving diversity hiring efforts, and increasing visibility into the long-term and future performance of employees. Nucleus Research evaluated the costs of the software and related resources over a three-year period, specifically noting that the ease of Plum’s usability negated the need for training costs.

Caitlin MacGregor, CEO of Plum, commented, “This research report is exceptional because it includes a detailed financial analysis denoting the ROI of Plum. We’re fully transparent about Plum’s game-changing value to our valued customers such as Scotiabank and are grateful to Nucleus Research for clearly validating it.”

"Scotiabank's deployment of Plum for its campus hiring efforts underscores the quantifiable - and scalable - return on investment that organizations can achieve by implementing the vendor's Talent Assessment Platform and ditching antiquated means of assessment to expand applicant reach and improve DE&I strategy," said Evelyn McMullen, research manager, Nucleus Research.

The full report is available for download by visiting: https://bit.ly/3g03tiK

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

About Plum

Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum is talent realized. Universally designed, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. With unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

