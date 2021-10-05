Nucleus One, a Leading Consulting Firm Focused on the Cannabis Industry, Becomes Opus Consulting

Portland, ME / Boston, MA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- As the cannabis industry has grown and evolved, so has the Nucleus One team and the demand for its services. This growth has reached a point where the cannabis services no longer fit in a segregated division of the company but are now a significant portion of business for Opus Consulting.



Since 2013, Nucleus One has been a leading business consultancy firm specifically focused on the legal marijuana industry. The firm assists clients in emerging cannabis markets around the country to navigate the complex and evolving challenges of starting and operating a cannabis or hemp business.

Formerly a division of Opus Consulting, a global business performance and management consulting firm, the Nucleus One cannabis consulting practice will now be an integrated part of Opus Consulting and its services will now be marketed and offered under the brand Opus Consulting.

Now integrated, the Opus team provides industry expertise and resources needed to develop, execute, and attain strategic business goals while staying in compliance with state and local regulations. They specialize in license and permit applications, operational process development, market analysis, business planning and financial modeling, or start-up operations and design. From New England to Hawaii, New York to Ohio, Florida to Michigan, they continue to support their clients, investors, and stakeholders to advance within the medical marijuana or recreational cannabis market.

“Having all our services and practices under one banner reflects Opus Consulting’s continued goal to accelerate business performance for its clients using a cross-functional approach to performance management. As our firm continues to expand across industries and markets, we wanted to be able to reach potential clients and allow them to experience our professionalism,” explains Jacques Santucci, Founding Partner and President of Opus Consulting.

This restructuring reflects the strong growth trajectory of the firm, particularly in the regulated marijuana space. The core competencies of value, agility, execution, and quality tethered the work of both Nucleus One and Opus Consulting. So, bringing the two divisions together under Opus allows streamlined service to all its clients across markets and industries, while positioning the firm as a leader in business and operational advisory services, poised to take on the scaling momentum of the cannabis industry, both nationally and internationally.

“As we set out to continue serving clients, the goal was to develop a platform that reflects all of the services and experience our team can offer. This move allows our cannabis practice to fully tap into the Opus Consulting resources, increasing our capacity and providing new and existing clients with better access to our talented and experienced team,” explains Connor Yost, Partner at Opus Consulting.

Uniquely, the Opus Consulting team has had hands-on experience in the cannabis industry, particularly as operators and investors in operational licensed entities.

Our team will have a booth at the MJBizCon conference in Las Vegas, NV, October 20 - 22, 2021.

About Opus Consulting

Opus Consulting is a business performance consulting group with a cross-functional approach to performance management: innovating with companies at the intersection of finance, operations, and strategy. From lean startups to large organizations, Opus has supported over 140 companies in New England and beyond who are looking for expert insights to create and sustain value in their business. Nucleus One, now Opus Consulting, has engaged clients in over 18 states and has assisted dozens of successful cannabis startups. The cannabis practice under Opus Consulting provides the same services and more, including license acquisition, business planning, growth strategy and turnarounds.

Opus Consulting’s mission is to partner with companies at the defining moments of their evolution to help them innovate, accelerate, and transform.

For more information, please contact:

Opus Consulting

Jacques Santucci / Connor Yost

E: info@opuscg.com

P: +1 207-619-1899

W: www.opuscg.com



