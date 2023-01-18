Nuclear Medicine Market Size Worth USD 19.47 Billion by 2028 | Report by Fortune Business Insights
As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Nuclear Medicine Market size is projected to reach USD 19.47 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, 2021-2028
Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nuclear medicine market size was valued at USD 5.04 billion in 2020 and USD 5.57 billion in 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 19.47 by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily accredited to the rising occurrence of chronic conditions. Furthermore, technological progressions empowering the usage of radiopharmaceuticals to analyze and treat cancerous tumors aid towards market growth.
Fortune Business Insights™ Share this information in its report titled “Nuclear Medicine Market Forecast, 2023-2028.”
Industry Development
Bracco Diagnostics Inc. declared a collaboration with CardioNavix, LLC to enhance patient access to cardiac PET imaging. This novel program, the Bracco Mobile Isotope Service, will empower more patient care sites to provide cardiac PET imaging.
Report Scope & Segmentation
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021 to 2028
Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR
19.6%
2028 Value Projection
USD 19.47 Billion
Base Year
2020
Market Size in 2020
USD 5.04 Billion
Historical Data
2017 to 2019
No. of Pages
169
Driving Factors
Technological Progressions in Nuclear Imaging Modalities to Boost Market
One of the fundamental aspects for the nuclear medicine market growth is the augmented consciousness concerning the possible influence of primary and timely diagnosis and the corresponding affirmative sway in the management and treatment of prolonged disorders. Developments in nuclear imaging technology, especially PET/PET-CT, have helped in the extension of applications of this modality beyond oncology to cardiology, neurology, and identification of infections.
Key Takeaways
The market players who focus on a variety of strategies, such as new product launches, are expected to increase revenues over the next year.
Developing new therapeutic products for the treatment of different medical conditions, which stimulates the growth of the market.
North America generated USD 2.57billion in 2020 and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.
The increase in the prevalence of various cancers and other chronic conditions is expected to drive market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Segmentation
On the basis of the type, the market is categorized into diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals segment is estimated to hold the dominant share of the global market in 2020.
In terms of application, the market is classified into neurology, cardiology, oncology, and others.
By the end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.
Geographically, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Regional Insights
North America to Lead Backed by Increased Usage of Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
North America created a revenue of USD 2.57 billion in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The prompt adoption of operative nuclear imaging technologies pooled with the rising utilization of technologically sound and proficient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals across the region are anticipated to fuel market growth.
Europe is estimated to hold the second-highest nuclear medicine market share due to the adoption of advanced radiopharmaceuticals and current product unveilings by prominent players.
Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Partnerships Commenced by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth
The dominating players in the market continually root for resourceful strategies to encourage their brand value and also promote the global market growth of the product with facing least imaginable obstacles. One such capable strategy is gaining competitive companies and therefore fortifying a profit for both the involved companies.
List of Key Players Covered in the Report
Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S.)
Cardinal Health (U.S.)
Norgine B.V. (Netherlands)
Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Curium (France)
Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG) (France)
Bracco Diagnostic Inc. (U.S.)
Jubilant Pharmova Limited (India)
GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.S.)
Some major points from Table of Content:
Introduction
Market Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Market Trends
Key Insights
Installed Base of PET/PET-CT Scanners – For Key Countries, 2015 and 2019
Installed Base of Gamma Cameras – For Key Countries, 2019
PET/PET-CT Procedure Volume –for Key Countries, 2019
Reimbursement Scenario- For Key Countries
New Product Launches
Key Industry Developments
Pipeline Analysis
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Global Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
Diagnostics
PET Radiopharmaceuticals
FDG-PET/18F
68Ga
68Cu
11C
Others
SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
Technetium-99m
Iodine-123
Xenon-133
Thallium-201
Others
Therapeutics
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Neurology
Cardiology
Oncology
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
North America Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
Diagnostics
PET Radiopharmaceuticals
FDG-PET/18F
68Ga
68Cu
11C
Others
SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
Technetium-99m
Iodine-123
Xenon-133
Thallium-201
Others
Therapeutics
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Neurology
Cardiology
Oncology
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
U.S.
Canada
Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
Diagnostics
PET Radiopharmaceuticals
FDG-PET/18F
68Ga
68Cu
11C
Others
SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
Technetium-99m
Iodine-123
Xenon-133
Thallium-201
Others
Therapeutics
TOC Continued….
