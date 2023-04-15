The nuclear family is dead – and our politicians are to blame

Newborn baby relaxing on woman hands i - Tatiana Meteleva/Moment RF

‘It is wrong for young people not to have children,” a chief economist told a Chinese think tank this week. “Children are long-term and durable consumer goods that can bring you long-term returns,” said Chen Wenling – and far better than cars or watches, as “they are immediate consumer goods. After you buy and use them, their consumption and use value enter the final point.”

For anyone on the fence about parenthood, Wenling’s assessment is unlikely to swing them in favour of family. Births in China hit a record low last year – a trend mirrored across the world, with fertility rates having halved over the past seven decades according to some estimates.

On marriage, the other hallmark of the nuclear family, it’s a similar story: most of us live in countries with declining rates. In the UK, a third of adults have never been married.

Governments around the world say this is a very big problem. Yet not big enough, seemingly, to address their part in its creation: they have stacked the odds so overwhelmingly against people who might have once considered either pursuit that both now seem like extortionate, needless options.

Here in Britain, facing an average £45,000 of student debt, real wage cuts, house prices nine times the average salary and a cost of living crisis on top, the question now isn’t why wouldn’t you start a family, but why would you? It’s not like these challenges vanish once a child is born: childcare costs in the UK are among the highest in the OECD, with full-time nursery for under-twos costing around £14,000 a year.

To my mind, a family does not necessitate marriage, or children. If leaders are sure the nuclear kind is the perfect state, though, shouldn’t they be able to spell out why that is without resorting to dodgy analogies and bad ads?

Last month, the Government paid for social media posts extolling the virtues of wedlock: “Did you know? If you’re married or in a civil partnership you might be eligible to save £252 a year in tax with Marriage Allowance”, with an image of wedding bands below. “Claim directly via HMRC to get the full amount,” the caption read, in a line more closely resembling a bleak romcom than life advice.

Commitments – particularly big financial ones – feel riskier in unstable times; politicians have only themselves to blame for marriage (the average UK wedding costs £18,400) and children climbing to the top the avoidable luxury list for young people, and being done away with altogether. If they want to change that, there are only two options: embark on a far slicker PR campaign, or radically alter the landscape that has made nuclear family life feel so untenable in the first place.

Terminator trumps Truss

A tale of two ex-leaders this week as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Liz Truss (admittedly not obvious bedfellows) sought to make their post-political futures yet more plain. The 75-year-old Terminator and former governor of California posted a video of himself dutifully filling a neighbourhood pothole, captioned: “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it.”

Meanwhile Truss, whose social status is somewhere between the Duchess of Sussex and that bloke who punched a police horse in the face, is spending her political retirement blaming anyone who breathed in her direction during her premiership for her downfall.

Whose Fault Is Liz Truss’s Tanking of the Economy Who Definitely Isn’t Liz Truss? roulette has in recent days landed on President Joe Biden, whom Britain’s briefest PM claimed was part of a “co-ordinated resistance” which led to her being ousted from power. The International Monetary Fund was involved, too, she told a think tank in Washington.

It would be far easier to forget Truss’s disastrous premiership if she politely withdrew from view; or, better still, if she fixed Britain’s ailing roads à la Arnie as part of a reputation overhaul. She’s evidently well acquainted with a shovel.