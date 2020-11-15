Nubia Red Magic Cyberpods TWS Earbuds With 20-Hour Battery Life Announced for Global Markets

The Red Magic Cyberpods truly wireless stereo (TWS) gaming earbuds by Nubia have been announced for global markets nearly four months after their launch in China. According to the company, the Cyberpods earbuds will be available globally starting November 20 for $50 (approx Rs 4,000) in the select markets. In the European regions, the Red Magic Cyberpods price is set at EUR 50 (approx Rs 4,400). At the moment, it is unclear whether new earbuds by Nubia would arrive in India as well and the company is yet to share more details. Nubia introduced the Red Magic Cyberpods through a video on YouTube; however, the TWS earbuds are yet to be listed on the company website.

The Red Magic Cyberpods come with an in-ear design and adjustable hooks to ensure a better fit. The TWS earbuds feature 8mm drivers along with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The gaming earbuds are touted to offer four hours of battery on a single charge while the charging case offers an additional 16 hours of power. The charging case features a distinct hexagon design that comes in a Black colour finish along with the Red Magic logo in red and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The earbuds also support AAC and SBC Bluetooth audio codecs and can be controlled via touch-sensitive controls on the earbuds. The company claims that the Red Magic Cyberpods TWS gaming earbuds provide low latency for a better gaming experience. As per the official video, the Gamer Mode on the earbuds is only supported by Red Magic smartphones while the Cyberpods offer 60ms latency when paired with other devices. In terms of design, the earbuds come in a black colour finish with some RGB lighting. Nubia also has the Nubia Pods TWS earbuds in select markets, although they are not available in India. Their price is set at $90 (approx Rs 6,700).