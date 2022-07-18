Nubeva Announces OTCQB Listing

Nubeva Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA) (OTCQB: NBVAF) (“Nubeva” or the “Company”), a pioneer of next-generation solutions for ransomware, is pleased to announce that after a successful application process for the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) the Company’s common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB today, July 18, 2022, at the opening of the market under the current stock symbol “NBVAF” and will remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “NBVA.” Existing U.S. shareholders of Nubeva, previously quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed.



“We continue to be committed to accessibility, volume, and liquidity for shareholders and investors around the world," said Randy Chou, Nubeva CEO. "This is an important and expected step of our game plan that you'll continue to see unfold."

Nubeva's flagship product, Ransomware Reversal, fills a vital gap for when ransomware gets past security systems. The software solution enables organizations to quickly and easily decrypt files and systems locked during a ransomware attack to restore operations and significantly reduce organizational downtime. Nubeva markets its software subscriptions to businesses and organizations directly and through a growing list of resellers, MSSP (managed security service providers), and IR (Incident Response) partners.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva develops and licenses B2B software for next-generation cybersecurity solutions with a focus on ransomware. The company’s patented and awarding-winning SKI technology enables advanced decryptions solutions, including ransomware reversal - the ability to decrypt and quickly recover from ransomware attacks without paying the ransom, and TLS Visibility - the ability to universally decrypt TLS/SSL network traffic, enabling deep packet inspection for cybersecurity and application assurance applications. The company licenses its software to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity and application solution manufacturers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

investorrelations@nubeva.com

1-(844) 538-4638



