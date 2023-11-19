Nu-World Holdings' (JSE:NWL) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Nu-World Holdings Limited (JSE:NWL) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to ZAR1.25 on the 18th of December. The dividend yield of 4.8% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Nu-World Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Nu-World Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 17.6% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 49%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from ZAR0.594 total annually to ZAR1.25. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.7% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Nu-World Holdings might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Nu-World Holdings' EPS has declined at around 18% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Our Thoughts On Nu-World Holdings' Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Nu-World Holdings (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

