Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.385

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will pay a dividend of $0.385 on the 7th of December. This makes the dividend yield 4.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Nu Skin Enterprises' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Nu Skin Enterprises' profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 39% which is fairly sustainable.

Nu Skin Enterprises Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.80 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.54. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.8% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Nu Skin Enterprises' earnings per share has shrunk at 23% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Nu Skin Enterprises that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

