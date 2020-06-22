NTUC Enterprise unveils $50m support package to help Singaporeans

PHOTO: NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng (left) and Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise Seah Kian Peng (right) at FairPrice Xtra at VivoCity on 22 June 2020/NTUC

SINGAPORE — NTUC Enterprise on Monday (22 June) unveiled its $50 million support package, aimed at helping Singaporeans to manage their cost of living this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the measures, NTUC Enterprise has introduced new initiatives for NTUC Union members totalling $11.9 million. These initiatives provide support in areas including specially priced groceries, life coverage, dental care kits and complimentary online courses.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NTUC Enterprise is extending several discounts and programmes for another six months to support households, seniors and NTUC Union Members.

NTUC FairPrice will maintain prices of 100 housebrand daily essentials until 31 December. The 100 items include groceries like rice, oil, beverages and poultry, as well as batteries, toiletries and household cleaners.

The initiative, which was launched in March 2019, would have run for 15 months until 30 June, providing customers with savings of about $17.8 million. The six-month extension is estimated to provide $6.7 million in additional savings.

NTUC Enterprise and its group of social enterprises will extend the validity of its various programmes to provide more cost savings to seniors.

At NTUC FairPrice, the Merdeka Generation (MG), Pioneer Generation (PG) and senior citizens will continue to enjoy their discounts from Monday to Wednesday, for another six months until 31 December.

The extension of these schemes will bring total estimated savings for seniors to $10.4 million in 2020.

With the six-month extension till 31 December, PG and MG members can continue to enjoy various promotions, including the $0.50 offer on hot coffee and tea, and discounts on courses, insurance, personal home care services and day centre services.

NTUC Union members can also continue to enjoy their $0.50 hot coffee and tea every Wednesday, which will also be extended till 31 December.

Story continues

Seah Kian Peng, Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise said, “2020 has been a challenging year with the heavy impact brought about by Covid-19 on the daily lives of Singaporeans...We have put in additional resources to ensure that daily essential products and services, including groceries, childcare and eldercare, remain accessible and affordable for all.”

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

No Singapore residents among 218 new COVID-19 infections; 1 community case

No ERP charges at all gantries until 26 July: LTA