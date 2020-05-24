NTT Indycar Series Genesys 300 Races To NBC Primetime

Click here to read the full article.

This year’s NTT Indycar Series Genesys 300 is racing from NBC Sports to NBC for the first televised primetime of the series since 2013. The race from Texas Motor Speedway is set to air on June 6 at 8pm ET moving from its originally scheduled window on NBCSN.

Programming will kick off at 1:30pm ET on NBC Sports Gold with practice and then move to qualifying rounds at 5pm ET before heading into the race at 8 pm ET. All coverage on NBC will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

“America has a thirst for live sports, so we’re thrilled to showcase the spectacular racing of the NTT INDYCAR Series in primetime on the broadcast network,” said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN.

“We’re pleased the daring nature and bold skills of Indycar’s athletes will be displayed to a network primetime audience in just a few weeks’ time,” Penske Entertainment Corp President & CEO Mark Miles said. “INDYCAR’s first season on NBC in 2019 was marked by significant audience growth, and this marquee broadcast slot reflects both our continued momentum and strong partnership with NBC Sports Group.”

NBC Sports’ lead Indycar broadcast team includes Leigh Diffey who does play-by-play as well as analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. The trio will call the race on NBC.

The Genesys 300 will be the first race of the 2020 NTT Indycar Series campaign as the series gets #BackOnTrack. This marks lauch of NBC Sports’ second season as the exclusive home of the NTT Indcar Series, including the Indianapolis 500, which will now take place on Sunday, August 23 on NBC. The remainder of the 2020 television schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

