NTT complete 2020 roster with Carbel signing

Michael Carbel

NTT Pro Cycling have completed their 2020 roster with the signing of Michael Carbel. The announcement brings the team’s roster to 29 riders for this season with the 24-year-old joining from Danish UCI Continental outfit Team Waoo.

“I’m over the moon to be joining the team,” Carbel said in a statement released by his new squad.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s a dream coming true finally to be on the WorldTour level. No doubt It’ll be hard, but I’m looking forward to being a part of NTT Pro Cycling.

“The training camp in Denia will be the first time seeing everyone at the team, and I look forward to meeting everyone and then getting the season underway.”

Carbel has carved out a career for himself as a sprinter and finished third in the U23 world championships road race in 2017. He rode for Bjarne Riis’ Team Virtu Cycling in 2017 before joining Team Fortuneo – Samsic the following season.

Riis was recently confirmed as NTT’s new co-owner and manager and along with Carbel has brought Daniel Holm Foder across from Waoo as a director.

NTT’s team principal, Douglas Ryder, welcomed the two signings.

“It is wonderful to complete our roster of riders and sports directors with Michael and Daniel. Both stepping up into the WorldTour with different roles in NTT Pro Cycling is as exciting for them as it is for us. We believe in diversity, hard work and creating opportunities and we look forward to the impact they can make as we move forward together this season."

The previous winter saw a major overhaul at the team with Mark Cavendish leaving for Bahrain McLaren and Steve Cummings retiring. Rolf Aldag also departed after his public disagreements with Ryder over the team’s Tour de France roster.

The team signed world hour record holder Victor Campenaerts from Lotto Soudal and new U23 world champion Samuele Battistella.