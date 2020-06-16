NTPC website and customer service restored after ransomware attack

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) says it has successfully restored its website and customer service portal after six weeks out of service.

Hackers targeted the corporation's website and information technology systems on April 30, causing NTPC's website and its customer service portal to go down.

The company also says its billing process was impacted by the attack, but is now being restored as well.

"Production of May power bills will be completed this week with June bills scheduled to begin next week," states the corporation in a Tuesday news release.

NTPC also recognized that customers may "experience financial hardship" with two months of bills now due in the same calendar month, saying they will work with them to develop "reasonable payment plans."

"No interest for late payments will be incurred during May, June and July," states the release.

NTPC added that it is well on its way to recovery from the ransomware attack, saying that most financial programs have now been restored though there is still work to do.

The corporation is still not providing specific details about what happened. It said that no evidence has been found "that any personal or private information was accessed or compromised during the attack."