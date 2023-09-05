NTAs 2023 winners unveiled as it happens
The National Television Awards will be announcing their winners for the best in TV for 2023 tonight.
The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett is set to welcome some of the biggest stars in TV to the O2 Arena in Wembley on Tuesday night (September 5) to unveil the year's most memorable telly moments, stars and shows.
The coveted Best Serial Drama category has tighter competition than ever, as Emmerdale and Hollyoaks re-enter the fray against Coronation Street and EastEnders after missing out last year.
Elsewhere, top UK and American shows will battle it out in the New Drama category while Ant and Dec look to win for the 22nd time in the TV Presenter category.
We'll be updating the categories below with tonight's winners as they are announced:
New Drama
Reality Competition
Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Traitors
Authored Documentary
Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Happy Valley
Stranger Things
Vera
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis
Factual
Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn (Vera)
India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
James Norton (Happy Valley)
Judy Parfitt (Call the Midwife)
Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Gogglebox
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
TV Interview
Louis Theroux Interviews…
Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama Performance
Charlotte Jordan (Coronation Street)
Danielle Harold (EastEnders)
Dominic Brunt (Emmerdale)
Maureen Lipman (Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The 1% Club
The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising Star
Benjamin Chivers (The Devil’s Hour)
Bobby Brazier (EastEnders)
Channique Sterling-Brown (Coronation Street)
Lewis Cope (Emmerdale)
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Young Sheldon
Talent Show
The Great British Sewing Bee
The National Television Awards air live on ITV1 and ITVX.
