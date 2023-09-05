NTAs 2023 winners unveiled as it happens

Justin Harp
·2 min read
joel dommett, ntas 2021 presenter
NTAs 2023 winners revealed as it happensITV

The National Television Awards will be announcing their winners for the best in TV for 2023 tonight.

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett is set to welcome some of the biggest stars in TV to the O2 Arena in Wembley on Tuesday night (September 5) to unveil the year's most memorable telly moments, stars and shows.

The coveted Best Serial Drama category has tighter competition than ever, as Emmerdale and Hollyoaks re-enter the fray against Coronation Street and EastEnders after missing out last year.

Elsewhere, top UK and American shows will battle it out in the New Drama category while Ant and Dec look to win for the 22nd time in the TV Presenter category.

ant and dec's dna journey
Kieron McCarron - ITV

Related: NTAs 2023: All the red carpet looks from the National Television Awards

We'll be updating the categories below with tonight's winners as they are announced:

New Drama

Reality Competition

  • Love Island

  • Race Across the World

  • SAS: Who Dares Wins

  • The Traitors

Authored Documentary

  • Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

  • Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

  • Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

  • Rob Burrow: Living with MND

india amarteifio, queen charlotte a bridgerton story
Netflix


Returning Drama

  • Call the Midwife

  • Happy Valley

  • Stranger Things

  • Vera

TV Presenter

  • Alison Hammond

  • Ant & Dec

  • Bradley Walsh

  • Claudia Winkleman

  • Martin Lewis

Factual

  • Clarkson’s Farm

  • Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

  • Sort Your Life Out

  • The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

  • Brenda Blethyn (Vera)

  • India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

  • James Norton (Happy Valley)

  • Judy Parfitt (Call the Midwife)

  • Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

  • Gogglebox

  • I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

  • The Masked Singer

ant and dec, i'm a celebrity get me out of here a jungle story
ITV

Serial Drama

TV Interview

  • Louis Theroux Interviews…

  • Piers Morgan Uncensored

  • The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

  • The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

  • Charlotte Jordan (Coronation Street)

  • Danielle Harold (EastEnders)

  • Dominic Brunt (Emmerdale)

  • Maureen Lipman (Coronation Street)

nick mohammed and jason sudeikis in ted lasso
Apple

Quiz Game Show

  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

  • Richard Osman’s House of Games

  • The 1% Club

  • The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

  • Benjamin Chivers (The Devil’s Hour)

  • Bobby Brazier (EastEnders)

  • Channique Sterling-Brown (Coronation Street)

  • Lewis Cope (Emmerdale)

Daytime

Comedy

Talent Show

The National Television Awards air live on ITV1 and ITVX.

You Might Also Like