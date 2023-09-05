NTAs 2023 winners unveiled as it happens

ITV

The National Television Awards will be announcing their winners for the best in TV for 2023 tonight.

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett is set to welcome some of the biggest stars in TV to the O2 Arena in Wembley on Tuesday night (September 5) to unveil the year's most memorable telly moments, stars and shows.

The coveted Best Serial Drama category has tighter competition than ever, as Emmerdale and Hollyoaks re-enter the fray against Coronation Street and EastEnders after missing out last year.

Elsewhere, top UK and American shows will battle it out in the New Drama category while Ant and Dec look to win for the 22nd time in the TV Presenter category.

We'll be updating the categories below with tonight's winners as they are announced:

New Drama

Reality Competition

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Happy Valley

Stranger Things

Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (Vera)

India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

James Norton (Happy Valley)

Judy Parfitt (Call the Midwife)

Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Coronation Street)

Danielle Harold (EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Emmerdale)

Maureen Lipman (Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers (The Devil’s Hour)

Bobby Brazier (EastEnders)

Channique Sterling-Brown (Coronation Street)

Lewis Cope (Emmerdale)

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

Talent Show

