NTAs 2021: Piers Morgan Proves To Be As Divisive As Ever As He's Booed During Ceremony

Piers Morgan received the textbook definition of a mixed reaction during this year’s National Television Awards, when he was booed by those in attendance.

The former Good Morning Britain anchor was one of five contenders in the Presenter category at the NTAs on Thursday night, where he was up against Ant and Dec, Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh.

However, while Piers was not actually in attendance for the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night, it sounded like some of his detractors might have been.

When Piers’ name was called, alongside a clip of him grilling former health secretary Matt Hanock during the early days of the pandemic, a loud chorus of boos was heard coming from the audience – although others were heard cheering.

Piers Morgan pictured at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards last week (Photo: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

And the booing didn’t go unnoticed by viewers watching the show on social media, either:

Anyone else hear booing when Piers Morgan's name was read out? #NTAs — Daniel Hewett (@danhewett17) September 9, 2021

LOL @ the crowd at the NTAs collectively groaning and booing when Piers Morgan's nomination was read out — 🌛 k i r s t i e 🪐 (@shutupkirstie) September 9, 2021

When Piers Morgan gets booed on live TV pic.twitter.com/KYlGPNK1sn — Sasha (@TheMonsterSash) September 9, 2021

Piers Morgan just got booed when his name was called out for best presenter at the NTAs 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Milly gilbert (@Millygilbert17) September 9, 2021

Live scenes of Piers Morgan leaving the O2 after being booed #NTAspic.twitter.com/UJiFdbuSva — Turn The Box On (@turntheboxon) September 9, 2021

NO WAY ARE PEOPLE BOOING FOR PIERS MORGAN 😭😭😭 #NTAwardspic.twitter.com/mGDE8STm2K — Deborah (@_Debzo) September 9, 2021

In the end, it was Ant and Dec who took home the Best Presenter title, marking their 20th win in that category.

Reacting to the news, Piers sarcastically tweeted: “Wow! What a shock! Congrats to Ant & Dec. Thoroughly deserved 20th consecutive win – the way they held those jungle contestants to account during the pandemic was absolutely brilliant.”

“Just as well I’m not there,” he added, alongside a gif of himself storming off the Good Morning Britain set earlier this year.

Wow! What a shock! Congrats to Ant & Dec. Thoroughly deserved 20th consecutive win - the way they held those jungle contestants to account during the pandemic was absolutely brilliant. 👏#ntas — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 9, 2021

Other winners at this year’s NTAs included Coronation Street and Line Of Duty, which took home three and two awards, respectively.

For the full list of this year’s NTAs winners, click here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

