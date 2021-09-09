NTAs 2021 Host Joel Dommett Certainly Made An Entrance On The Red Carpet

Now listen, we all know that first impressions count, and that’s never more true than when you’re starting a brand new job.

So we can see why – as he gears up for his first ever year hosting the National Television Awards – Joel Dommett made sure that his entrance was a memorable one.

Ahead of this year’s NTAs, the comedian and host of The Masked Singer was the first star to walk the red carpet on Thursday night.

Or maybe we should say he “scooted down” the red carpet.

The face of a man desperate not to fall off a scooter in front of the entire nation's press (Photo: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock)

Yes, as he made his way into the event – where he’ll take over as NTAs host from his divisive predecessor David Walliams – Joel glided past photographers outside London’s O2 Arena on a scooter.

He was snapped wearing a smart suit with some more scooter-friendly footwear and a bright green helmet (safety first, folks).

Initially best known as a stand-up comedian and the star of Impractical Jokers UK, Joel became known to a whole new audience when he appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2016, eventually finishing in second place.

These days, he’s best known for hosting the past two series of The Masked Singer, as well as the 2021 spin-off The Masked Dancer.

Joel looked somewhat more comfortable on the scooter as he made it further down the red carpet (Photo: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock)

Line Of Duty is the top nominee at this year’s NTAs, with three of its cast members in the running for Best Drama Performance and the show itself in contention for the Returning Drama prize.

Find out how this year’s nominees fare at the 2021 National Television Awards on Thursday night, airing from 7.30pm on ITV.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

