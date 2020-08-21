NTA announces revised dates for UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU and other entrance exams; check nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised dates for UGC-NET, AIAPGET, IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance exam, DelhiUniversity entrance test and ICAR AIEEA exams on its official website nta.ac.in.

As per the new schedule, UGC NET June 2020 will be conducted between 16 and 25 September. All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 will be held on 28 September.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT (MBA) entrance examination 2020 will be conducted on 15 September, while IGNOU PhD entrance exam-2020 will be held on 4 October.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 - Bachelor Degree programs (UG) will be held on 7 and 8 September.

The Delhi University entrance test (DUET) 2020 will be held between 6 and 11 September.

The dates for ICAR AIEEA 2020 PG and PhD level exams will be announced shortly by the NTA.

Click here to check the complete schedule - https://data.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20200820174440.pdf

According to Hindustan Times, NTA had initially scheduled these entrance examinations for May and June but had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The admit cards will be released 15 days prior to the commencement of each exams. It will have the details of the candidate and date, time, and information about the examination centres.

The entrance examination dates have been decided in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and MHRD.

Candidates and their parents are advised to keep checking the respective examination websites and NTA site for updates.

For any clarification, applicants can also contact at the respective email IDs or call at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803.

