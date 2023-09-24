NT chief minister Natasha Fyles allegedly assaulted in Darwin

Police are investigating after Natasha Fyles, the chief minister of the Northern Territory, was allegedly physically assaulted at the Nightcliff markets in Darwin.

Guardian Australia confirmed the alleged incident took place at about 11.40am on Sunday at the markets.

Footage of the alleged attack published by Nine News on Sunday appeared to show a woman pushing a plate of cream-covered crepes into the chief minister’s face outside a bank.

NT police said in a statement they are investigating the incident.

The ABC reported that Fyles was left shaken by the alleged assault.

Fyles is the member for Nightcliff, and the markets are close to her electorate office.

The chief minister’s office has yet to comment on the incident.

In May, Fyles, 45, was left distressed after being confronted by anti-fracking protesters while taking part in a trail running event.

In a speech on Friday, the Labor chief minister again took aim at those she said were “attention-seeking senators on a soapbox” trying to stop the Middle Arm development over concerns it props up gas exports from the Beetaloo basin, after the announcement of a Senate inquiry on the development.

Fyles has been chief minister for the Northern Territory since May 2022, replacing Michael Gunner.

AAP contributed to this article.