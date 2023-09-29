NSYNC Reunite with Pop Banger 'Better Place' — Their First Song in Over 20 Years: LISTEN

The pop band released the new single off the 'Trolls Band Together' soundtrack on Friday

*NSYNC is officially back!

The pop band featuring Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass have released “Better Place,” their first song together in over 20 years. The new song off the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together finally arrived on Friday after the group began teasing it and their long-awaited reunion in August.

“Better Place” is an infectious pop banger — calling back the ‘90s and ‘00s icons’ early boy band sound, while giving it a contemporary update with a disco-pop beat. Each member gets their own moment to shine, too, while Timberlake, 42, carries the chorus.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC

Related: A Timeline of *NSYNC's Recent Reunion: From VMAs to the ‘Trolls’ Soundtrack

“Just let me take you to a better place / I'm gonna make you kiss the sky tonight / Yeah, if you let me show the way / I'm so excited to see you excited,” the hitmaker croons, taking longtime fans and new listeners alike to a dance-worthy euphoria.

Although the “Bye Bye Bye” band has reunited in the past — teaming up for their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018 and in honor of Timberlake’s video vanguard award at the 2013 MTV VMAs — this is the first time they’ve ever dropped new music.

The Y2K stars’ last released “Girlfriend,” off their 2001 album Celebrity as a single featuring Nelly in early 2002. It was also their last song to chart, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty *NSYNC in April 2018

Related: Every Time the Guys of *NSYNC Reunited

“Better Place” was confirmed when a new trailer for Trolls Band Together dropped in September, revealing clips of the track and announcing its release date.

The fivesome officially reunited at the 2023 Video Music Awards, shocking fans as they appeared on stage together to present the award for best pop video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The appearance was met by huge screams from the crowd, including Taylor Swift who later accepted the Moon Person from the band (as well as a few friendship bracelets).

Story continues

“Are you doing something? What's going to happen now?” Swift asked the “It’s Gonna Be Me” band on stage. “They're going to do something and I need to know what it is!"

Related: Meet the Kids of *NSYNC's Bandmates

Since then, they’ve shared a handful of sweet posts on social media celebrating getting back together.

The same day that *NSYNC confirmed “Better Place” was coming soon, Timberlake also shared a heartfelt video of the group back in the studio again on Instagram. In the caption, the “SexyBack” artist wrote, “When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special. Better Place is coming 9/29 🙏🏻 LOVE Y’ALL.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.