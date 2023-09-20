NSYNC reunite to hilariously recreate an old promo photo: 'Who had us pose like that?'

The band is back together again, and they've got the same old poses.

Fresh off the revelation that NSYNC are reuniting to create new music together for the first time in more than 20 years, the iconic boy banders physically reunited in a fun throwback reel posted Tuesday.

In it, the group's official Instagram account shared a video of members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake bringing back a pose from photoshoots of yesteryear, with each singer trying to exactly mimic their stance in the old photo.

NSYNC

Tim Roney/Getty Nsync in 2001

NSYNC

NSYNC/ Instagram Nsync

Saying what everyone was thinking, the reel was hilariously captioned, "Who had us pose like that?!" The clip was aptly overlaid with an audio snippet of Simple Plan's 2002 hit "I'm Just a Kid."

Last week, a new trailer for DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together confirmed that the crew is reuniting to create exclusive, new music for the animated movie in which Timberlake stars. Among the new tracks is "Better Place," NSYNC's first song in 20 years, a snippet of which was featured (along with "I Want You Back") in the trailer.

Prior to the trailer's debut, rumors swirled about a potential reunion when the group appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards to present the first award of the night, Best Pop, to winner Taylor Swift. The mastermind herself wondered if something was up, telling the group on stage, "Are you doing something? What's gonna happen now? They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is."

"Better Place" is available on Sept. 29 (check out a preview on TikTok), with the full soundtrack to follow at a later date. Trolls Band Together is in theaters Nov. 17.

