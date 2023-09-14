‘NSync Reunite for ‘Better Place’ in ‘Trolls Band Together’ Animated Trailer

2023 Video Music Awards - Backstage - Credit: Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

After a brief onstage reunion at the MTA VMAs earlier this week, ‘NSync have announced they will release a brand new song, “Better Place.” Fan can hear a snippet of the track, out Sept. 29, in the trailer for animated sequel Trolls Band Together.

The film, in theaters Nov. 17, brings back Justin Timberlake’s troll Branch alongside Anna Kendrick’s Poppy. Fittingly, the movie’s plot follows Branch as he reunites with his brothers to get their childhood boy band, BroZone, back together. Branch’s onscreen brothers are voiced by Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi.

🎶 It’s all we ever wanted, all we ever needed 🎶 Watch the new trailer for #TrollsBandTogether featuring “Better Place” from *NSYNC 🤩



❤️ to receive updates about the film until it hits theaters on November 17. pic.twitter.com/yhYvdM0ia4 — DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) September 14, 2023

While “Better Place” can be heard in part in the trailer, as well as on this website, fans will have to wait a few weeks to hear the full song. It will mark ‘NSync’s first new music since 2002 when they released their “Girlfriend” remix featuring Nelly. The band’s last LP, Celebrity, dropped in 2001.

On Tuesday night, the members of ‘NSync surprised the VMAs audience by presenting the first award of the night, Best Pop, to Taylor Swift. The group introduced the category with a story about their own history with the awards show, throwing it back to their win for “Bye Bye Bye” in 2000. And even Swift couldn’t help but fangirl over the rare bit of pop nostalgia taking place.

I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this, like I had I had your dolls,” Swift said, calling the five-piece “pop personified” as she accepted her award. She asked: “Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?”

The VMAs appearance was the first time all five members of ‘NSync had been together since they earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2018.

‘NSync effectively disbanded in 2004 when Timberlake left to launch his solo career. In the nearly 20 years since then, the group has gotten back together on a handful of occasions, most notably — and maybe not so coincidentally — 10 years ago at the 2013 VMAs. At that show, Timberlake welcomed his former bandmates onstage to perform “Girlfriend” and “Bye Bye Bye” as part of his career-spanning set celebrating his Video Vanguard Award.

