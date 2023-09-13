NSYNC Reunite at 2023 VMAs to Present Taylor Swift with Best Pop Video — and Friendship Bracelets!

"I had your dolls," Swift fangirled as she accepted the award from the beloved '90s boy band

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop video from *NSYNC at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

*NSYNC fans said "I Want You Back" — and the beloved '90s boy band listened!

The group, who last released new music in 2002, reunited on the VMAs stage to present Taylor Swift with the award for best pop video.

The 33-year-old pop star — who, as it turns out, is a longtime fan of the band — was flustered as she accepted the award, which was the first to be presented during the main show at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night.

Every *NSYNC member — Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick — appeared on stage together after they were announced by host Nicki Minaj and, before she even won the VMA, Swift could barely contain herself at the sight of the long-awaited reunion.

"Hello VMAs. Over 20 years ago we were just kids when we won best pop video for 'Bye Bye Bye,'" Timberlake, 42, said as the audience roared. "It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us — that award validated our hard work."

Kevin Mazur/Getty *NSYNC present at the MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey on Sept. 12, 2023

The group went on to present "the unstoppable" Swift with the award for her "Anti-Hero" music video as the singer's BFF Selena Gomez clapped in the crowd.

In true Eras Tour fashion, the band also gifted Swift with beaded friendship bracelets.

The Midnights songstress — who leads the VMAs this year with eight nominations — began her acceptance speech by saying that she was having a difficult time processing the reunion and the award at the same time. "I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," she said.

"I had your dolls," she fangirled. "Like, are you doing something? What's going to happen now ... They're going to do something and I need to know what it is."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop video from *NSYNC at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

She continued, "You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ... it's too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets."

With both her award and new bracelets in hand, the singer went on to thank her fans for allowing her to make music across genres.

"But I really love making pop music so thank you so, so much," she concluded her speech.

Kevin Mazur/Getty *NSYNC at the MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey on Sept. 12, 2023

*NSYNC were catapulted into pop stardom with their self-titled U.S. debut album in 1998, following years of success internationally in Germany.



Throughout their tenure, they released three studio albums and a holiday LP, concluding with 2001's Celebrity. By 2002, the band went on hiatus, and Timberlake began a successful solo career, with Chasez, Fatone, Kirkpatrick, and Bass exploring other avenues in film, music and television.

Over the years, the band has had few reunions. In 2013, the quintet teamed up once again to honor Timberlake and his Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs.

Another reunion took place at Coachella in 2019 when Chasez, Fatone, Kirkpatrick and Bass made a surprise appearance during Ariana Grande's headlining set and performed their hits “Tearin' Up My Heart” and "Makes Me Will" with the pop star.

Tim Roney/Getty From top left: Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez of *NSYNC.

In March, Fatone reflected on the impact of *NSYNC and the possibility of reuniting.

"It's amazing, the whole *NSYNC phenomenon when you think about it — after 25 years, people are still wanting it and listening to it when we haven't done anything as a group," he told PEOPLE while reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the band's U.S. debut. "We did little spurts here and there stuff, but we've never sat down and went, 'What do we want to do? Are we going to do it? How are we going to do it?' Because everybody, honestly is doing their own thing and figuring their own things out."

He added, "So it's one of those things where you try to really figure out what you want in life. I mean, I'm 46 years old. You got to look at New Kids — half of them are in their 50s, and they're still doing it. Which means there is hope for us old people — there's hope for old people that can do things like this — we can only pray. Doing this and listening to *NSYNC for 25 years is crazy."

The 2023 MTV VMAs are airing live from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Sept. 12 on CBS and BET, BET Her, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network. Viewers can also catch the show through an MTV.com live stream or on Paramount+.



