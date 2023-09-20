‘NSync Recreate a Very ‘NSync Throwback Photo: ‘Who Had Us Pose Like That?!’

nysnc-reunion-video - Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

‘NSync is back, and so are their classic poses.

Ahead of their “Better Place” release for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack — their first new song in 23 years — Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass reunited for a throwback clip posted to their Instagram on Tuesday.

The clip shows the guys walking into a room as Simple Plan’s 2002 hit track “I’m Just a Kid” plays, then striking a pose from one of their photoshoots from the past. It’s all very Nineties endearing, this time opting out of the baggy jean jackets and gelled spiked hair.

Timberlake shared the video to his own account with the caption “Just kids.”

Last week, the group appeared at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to present the first award of the night, Best Pop, to Taylor Swift. The classic boy band sent viewers into a nostalgic frenzy and even prompted Swift to call them “pop personified” and ask what fans around the world were thinking, “Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?”

The VMAs surprise cameo marked the first time all five members of ‘NSync had publicly appeared together since they earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2018. Last week’s announcement forTrolls, an animated movie in which Timberlake stars, plus a Hot Ones appearance this Thursday have heightened rumors of an incoming tour.

