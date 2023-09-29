NSYNC’s First New Song in Over 20 Years, "Better Place," Is Finally Here

If you need me today, don't.

The wait is over: *NSYNC is back, baby.

After a surprise reunion at the 2023 MTV VMAs saw former bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, and Lance Bass join forces to present the award for Best Pop Video, the group eventually announced the impending release of its first new song in over 20 years with a hilarious Friends-themed Instagram video — and now, it’s finally here.

*NSYNC’s new song, “Better Place” (which will be featured on the upcoming Trolls Band Together movie soundtrack), was officially released on Friday, sending the internet into a collective frenzy in the process. The single marks the first time the group has put out new music since last releasing their 2002 song “Girlfriend.”

Timberlake celebrated the new track's release by sharing a clip of the group on his Instagram account that saw them sitting in front of a blue backdrop in various shades of brown and gray. After a few failed attempts to focus on the task at hand, the boyband eventually said in unison, “Hi, we’re *NSYNC.”

“And you’re listening to our new song,” Fatone added before Timberlake quipped, “Let us know if you like it. And if you don’t, go fuck yourself.”

“BETTER PLACE IS OUT! WE HOPE YOU LIKE IT,” Timberlake captioned the post. Naturally, his bandmates were sure to leave their thoughts in the post’s comments section with Kirkpatrick writing, “Y’all ready to try this again? 🤡” and Chasez adding, “🙌🏼🙌🏼 l heard 'go love yourself' … anyone else? 😂”

