NSYNC drops 1st new song in 22 years: Listen to 'Better Place'

*NSYNC is in a "Better Place" now, reunited after two decades − and their new song shows it.

The boyband's new single, which dropped Friday, is the first time Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez have made music magic as a unit since their 2001 album, "Celebrity." The toe-tapping pop song is on the soundtrack of the upcoming "Trolls Band Together" movie (out Nov. 17), in which Timberlake voices the character Branch.

With glossy, layered harmonies, "Better Place" offers a finger-snapping chorus ("Just let me take you to a better place … I'm so excited, to see you excited") and a danceable beat similar to Timberlake's fizzy "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" from the first "Trolls" movie in 2016.

On NSYNC's recent "Hot Ones" appearance, Timberlake said the band wanted to give fans "something that felt not necessarily nostalgic but familiar." Chasez added, "When we listen to the world today we're obviously influenced by 20 years of experiences but we still want to give them us."

The new song comes two weeks after the quintet reunited during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to present a fangirling Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award.

The fivesome, who enjoyed boy band mania in the late-'90s/early 2000s with ubiquitous hits including "It’s Gonna Be Me," "Tearin’ Up My Heart," "This I Promise You" and "Bye Bye Bye," were last on stage together a decade ago at the VMAs to briefly perform when Timberlake received the Video Vanguard Award.

Following the 2001 release of their fourth studio album, "Celebrity," NSYNC splintered, with Timberlake igniting a solo career with his 2002 album, "Justified."

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY

