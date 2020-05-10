NSW warns ‘complacency biggest threat’ as most states move to ease Covid-19 restrictions

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Victoria is the only state not to have announced an easing of coronavirus restrictions as New South Wales signals it will relax its laws from Friday and Western Australia declares most people will be able to return to work from Monday week.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the easing of restrictions on Sunday, increasing the number of visitors permitted in private residences from two to five, allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10, and up to 10 dine-in patrons at cafes and restaurants, provided each patron has 4 sq metres of space. The use of outdoor pools, gym and play equipment will also be permitted.

But Berejiklian said she was not yet ready to allow for regional travel, and warned that if the social distancing requirements were not being followed, or if there was a spike in cases, harsher restrictions could return.

“I want to say this to the community – if there is evidence or if there is data that shows a huge spike, then we have to go backwards,” Berejiklian said. “Similarly, if the data shows us that we’re doing better than expected, we can move forward a bit faster.”

It follows announcements from Tasmania, South Australia, Queensland detailing an easing of restrictions after the national cabinet agreed on a three-stage plan to reopening the economy. The Northern Territory relaxed its restrictions on 1 May, and pubs will reopen under strict conditions from Friday.

But Daniel Andrews has said he will not say whether restrictions will lift in Victoria until Monday, when the current state of emergency laws expire.

Berejiklian said the complacency was the “biggest threat to the New South Wales community”.

“The virus is as deadly, it is as contagious, it is as virulent as it’s always been,” she said. “The only difference between May and March is the fact that we have far less cases in May. We need to keep it that way.”

NSW recorded two new cases of coronavirus overnight. Berejiklian said she expected there would be increased activity and movement around the community with schools in NSW going back this week.

Weddings in NSW will be allowed to double in size from five attendees to 10, while 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals held indoors and 30 if the funeral is held outdoors. Places of worship will be allowed to have 10 attendees at a time.

In Western Australia, where restrictions had already begun to ease, premier Mark McGowan announced that from Monday, 18 May, indoor gatherings can double in size from 10 people to 20 and cafes and restaurants could have up to 20 patrons, provided they follow the 4 sq metre rule. That includes dine-in services in pubs, clubs, and the casino.

McGowan said he expected most people would return to work from that date, unless they are unwell or vulnerable.

WA has recorded only one new case of Covid-19 in the past 11 days.

Participation in non-contact sport, outdoor and indoor fitness classes, and attending public swimming pools will be allowed provided no more than 20 people are participating. Places of worship and community facilities, such as libraries, will also open to up to 20 people.

Indoor weddings or funerals in WA will be able to have up to 20 attendees, increasing to 30 if they’re held outdoors.

The regional borders will be reduced from 13 to just four, allowing travel to nearby regions but continuing to restrict travel to remote communities in the Pilbara, Goldfields, and Kimberley. McGowan said the hard border with the eastern states “has been our strongest weapon in the fight against this virus” and “will likely be the final restriction that we lift”.

South Australia will ease restrictions from tomorrow, in line with the changes announced in WA.

In Queensland, kindergarten students, as well as those in prep and year one, and years 11 and 12, will return to school from Monday. From Sunday, the number of visitors allowed to attend a household increased to five, if all visitors live together, or two if they do not.

Tasmania will also begin to ease restrictions on Monday, with an increase in the number of people who can attend funerals, a lifting of the restrictions against visiting people in aged care homes, and allowing people to visit national parks that are within 50km of their home.

Further restrictions will lift from next Monday, allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10, restaurants and cafes to open to up to 10 patrons, and gatherings of up to five people in the home. Primary school and senior schools students will return to school from 25 May, and the rest — years 7 to 10 — by the first week of June.

