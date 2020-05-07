NSW and Victoria hold firm on coronavirus restrictions as Queensland eases rules

Photograph: Alex Ellinghausen/AAP

Premiers in Australia’s two most populous states have warned that social distancing restrictions will not be eased before Mother’s Day, despite Queensland’s decision to allow up to five members to visit a household from Sunday.

The Morrison government this week has attempted to build the case for opening up the economy by pointing to the accumulating costs of the restrictions, and Friday’s national cabinet meeting is expected to try to land a timetable for easing the lockdowns implemented to try and flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections.

But before Friday’s deliberation, premiers in New South Wales and Victoria have warned that Australia risks throwing away the successful containment of the pandemic.

The Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews, expressed his reservations in stark language: “We would all like to get back to normal and we will get there faster if we follow the evidence – if we don’t fritter away all the gains we’ve made.

“I cannot be clearer, the worst possible outcome sort of this getting away from us and the New York and London scenes – the worst possible outcome is we open this up too quickly, we have more and more outbreaks, and we have to close everything down again.”

Andrews didn’t rule out announcements after Friday’s meeting but said Victoria had always been working to a timetable of reassessment after 11 May. He said Australia had to stay the course and not let frustration “get the better of us”.

“There are parts of the world that let off restrictions very early – they thought they had beaten it, turned out they hadn’t,” the premier said. “They now have even stricter lockdowns in place than they ever had, before they let their frustrations get the better of them, perhaps, and changed the settings.”

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, said it was very unlikely she would be in a position to ease current restrictions before Sunday: “I doubt that NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mother’s Day.”

She said: “We don’t want to have a spike in cases that exceeds what we can manage.” The objective was to return to normal “as soon as possible”.

“I suspect by the end of June, life will feel much more normal than it does now and even during May, life will feel much more normal,” Berejiklian said.

The Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, meanwhile, said that from Sunday: “We will be allowing up to five members to visit a household right across Queensland.”

From Sunday, we are easing some restrictions on visiting family and friends. Up to five people from one household will be able to visit another single household. We need to continue to flatten the curve as restrictions ease, so people must continue social distancing. #COVID19aus pic.twitter.com/8snjG75Srp — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) May 7, 2020

In an effort to persuade the premiers to move faster, Scott Morrison declared on Tuesday that Australia had flattened the curve of coronavirus infections, so the next challenge was flatten the curve of unemployment. The prime minister said: “We now need to get a million Australians back to work. That is the curve we need to address.”

Morrison said the lockdowns had bought valuable time to fortify the health system in the event there was a second wave of infections.

The premiers would need to explain to residents in their jurisdictions why they were persisting with lockdowns if other states moved to ease them, he said. “At the end of the day, every premier, every chief minister has to stand in front of their state and justify the decisions that they’re taking in terms of the extent of the restrictions that are in place – the trade-off that they’re making between people having jobs and the impact on the containment of the coronavirus.”





NSW and Victoria – states with the highest number of coronavirus infections – led the lockdowns of non-essential services in March, and it has been a consistent dynamic inside the group that the two most populous states are more strongly in favour of restrictions than some of the smaller states.

The federal health minister, Greg Hunt, told reporters on Thursday there would continue to be outbreaks of Covid-19 infections. “So we need to be prepared for this. We warned about it previously, but I’ll continue to say, as we go forwards, there will be cases of outbreaks or spikes, and that’s why our testing, our tracing and our public health responses and our immediate rapid response capability are so critical and are being put in place.”

Hunt said it was important to maintain social distancing and hand hygiene as the restrictions “cautiously, gradually” lifted.