NSW reports 13 Covid-19 cases as Wagga Wagga family including baby test positive

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

A family of four including an infant from the New South Wales regional town of Wagga Wagga have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Victoria as the state’s premier, Gladys Berejiklian, flags the possibility of even tougher border restrictions with its southern neighbour.

NSW reported 13 new cases of Covid-19 overnight, adding a Bondi yoga studio and a gym in Rockdale to the ever-growing list of venues attended by positive cases. Among the new cases reported on Monday, NSW Health said only one was not linked to a known outbreak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In addition to the 13 cases, NSW Health confirmed that a Wagga Wagga family of four, including a baby, were isolating after being diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from Melbourne.

Related: Gladys Berejiklian urges more use of face masks as NSW faces 'high-alert state' of Covid-19 pandemic

On Monday Berejiklian welcomed the introduction of stage four restrictions in Victoria, which have seen residents in the state subject to a curfew and even tougher limits on movement, saying they were a “positive outcome” for NSW.

“No border is impenetrable,” she said. “If you ask the border communities, they would say I am being too tough but I don’t think I am.

“But if we need to do more, we will. We will know in the next few days what that flow is like as a consequence of the shutdown in Melbourne. Which obviously will have a positive impact on the way we can manage the virus in NSW.”

She said the state’s “geographic proximity” to Victoria made it “the first line” of having to deal with the outbreak.

“It only takes one case to get out of hand to cause enormous ripples throughout the community,” she said.

“No matter how tough we are, so long as the virus is in and around us in Australia, there is a risk in NSW.”

On Sunday health authorities in NSW urged people in the state to wear face masks in enclosed places including on public transport or when attending areas with high community transmission after two workers at a western Sydney childcare centre contracted the virus from an unknown source.

Story continues

Related: Stage 4 lockdown in Melbourne a hammer blow to Covid-weakened Australian economy

Berejiklian urged the state’s residents to take the advice, calling for people to “do the hard yards now so we have a better chance moving forward and not have to go into the situation Victorians find themselves in”.

She recommended that “everyone have a mask in their pocket or bag” and said she had begun wearing masks.

“I went shopping last night and I had my mask on, and so did a lot of people,” she said.

“In the coming days and weeks we will see that trend continue. We will see people take up the opportunity … We can’t be complacent, because even with one or two cases of community transmission – we saw what happened at the Crossroads hotel. An infectious person turned into 600 people having to be contacted, and their contacts under contacts of those contacts.

“It only takes one to get out of hand to make enormous ripples throughout the community. We cannot be complacent whatsoever. We are holding the line, but the next few weeks are precarious.”

Of the 13 new cases reported on Monday three were returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one person had recently returned from Victoria.

Other cases were linked to known outbreaks at the Apollo restaurant at Potts Point, Mounties at Mount Pritchard and the Advanced Early Learning childcare centre at Merrylands in Sydney’s south-west.

Five of the new cases were close contacts of known cases and the source of one is not known. NSW Health also revealed that in the past week there have been seven cases in NSW not linked to a known outbreak.