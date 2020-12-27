NSW records seven new Covid cases linked to Sydney's northern beaches

Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

New South Wales recorded seven new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, six of which were confirmed to be part of the Avalon cluster. Health authorities are racing to uncover the source behind the seventh case.

The man, a firefighter who works in Crows Nest but lives on the northern beaches, is still under investigation.

Three fire stations have been closed for deep cleaning and Fire and Rescue NSW is working with NSW Health to identify all contacts.

The firefighter attended the Belrose Hotel on 11 December, and authorities have urged anyone who was at the hotel any time between noon and 6pm that day, to get tested particularly in light of other missing connections between the hotel and confirmed virus cases.

Five of the new cases were already in isolation, but the cluster has now grown to 122.

The NSW chief medical officer, Dr Kerry Chant, explained that authorities were looking for the missing link between the firefighter who tested positive, and a worker at the Belrose Hotel who also tested positive but wasn’t working on 11 December.

The worker had what Chant called “one of the earliest onsets of illnesses in the cluster”, having briefly felt sick on 10 December.

Chant described the investigation as “upstream testing”, urging anyone who has attended the hotel at any time in December to get tested.

“This is part of our detective work to look upstream and see if we can establish any links,” she said.

“We’re obviously doing some work to cross-check whether anyone attends the Belrose and also the [Avalon] RSL. We’re also asking the community come forward for testing to help us and find these missing links.”

Nearly 24,000 people got tested on Boxing Day, a significant drop from the record-breaking number of tests conducted earlier in the week. The premier, Gladys Berejiklian, called on residents across Sydney to continue getting tested, irrespective of the severity of their symptoms.

“Can we, please, please, stress how important it is to have those high rates of testing. That gives us confidence every day that we’re capturing all the information we can.”

Chant echoed the call, explaining that some residents were testing positive after developing symptoms more than 10 days after exposure.

She said people in isolation should stay in isolation for the entire 14 days, and to get tested again before they exited isolation.

Authorities are still chasing the source of the Avalon cluster, with 10 to 12 “lines of inquiry” still open.

Chant said their investigation was based on back-dated testing that allows authorities to better understand the spread of the virus, but explained that it was possible authorities may never know who sparked the cluster.

“What we want to understand is are we missing any undetected chains of transmission in the community?

“Having those high rates of testing generally help us. We may never find the exact source and the links, but what’s most important is we are not missing unrecognised chains of transmission in the community.”

Nineteen of the 28 passengers on the Sydney-to-Griffith flight highlighted on Saturday have tested negative, with the remaining results pending. Sydney’s northern beaches district has returned to restrictions that barred indoor gatherings, after a three-day reprieve over Christmas. It also means stay-at-home orders are reinstated.

Residents of the north and south zones of the northern beaches are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, and greater Sydney residents are barred from entering the region.

NSW Health issued a clarification to health orders on Sunday afternoon, saying that beaches were open for swimming, exercise or recreation. In the northern area of the northern beaches, five people from that zone may gather outdoors for exercise or recreation.

South of the Narrabeen bridge, 10 people from the zone may gather outdoors. Physical distancing of 1.5m should be maintained for all non-household members and nobody from outside the zone may attend.

The Northern Beaches council announced three-day closures for venues and services, such as community sporting activities, libraries, theatres, museums and council-managed golf courses.

Berejiklian thanked everyone on the northern beaches for their patience, saying she appreciated that “frustration levels were increasing,” but said she would provide details about New Year’s Eve festivities at Monday’s press conference.

“Obviously everybody is aware of the restrictions that are in place and as we approach New Year’s Eve, can we please remind everybody that unfortunately singing, dancing, speaking loudly are all accelerants for transmitting the virus and, therefore, those activities are obviously not allowed.”

For greater Sydney, Berejiklian maintained her advice for reduced “mobility and activity”. Much of the city, bar the northern beaches, has reverted to pre-Christmas Day restrictions, which means gatherings are again limited to 10 people.