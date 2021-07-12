NSW premier signals boosted business support and hints state independently sought vaccine supplies

Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

NSW is close to announcing more comprehensive support for businesses but is still in negotiations with the federal government over support for individual workers as the premier foreshadowed greater Sydney’s Covid lockdown could last for weeks.

Gladys Berejiklian on Monday also hinted she had made independent inquiries about increasing vaccine supplies for NSW as it battles its worst outbreak of coronavirus since 2020.

New support could include further measures for hard-hit businesses, beyond the payments of up to $10,000 already announced, and cash for people waiting for Covid test results to encourage them to stay at home.

NSW is also looking at support for small businesses with turnover below $75,000, which have so far been ruled ineligible for state Covid business support, and a re-introduction of rent protections for commercial, retail and residential tenants.

Landlords were restricted during the last lockdown from evicting tenants and required to enter into good faith negotiations on rent deferrals or rent relief in order to prevent a wave of evictions during the lockdown.

The federal government has ruled out reintroducing jobkeeper but with the NSW economy representing a third of the Australian economy – and a greater proportion of activity in services and retail – the economic damage from a prolonged lockdown could be substantial.

The NSW government is also battling to ensure that people stay home if they are infectious or awaiting test results. Victoria previously introduced a Covid test isolation payment of $450 but there are currently no similar payments in NSW.

“That is something we are looking at as well, in terms of the package we are going to announce. That is on the table. I want to stress that. We don’t want anyone to have a reason for having to go outside the home unless it is absolutely necessary,” Berejiklian said on Monday.

In the meantime, the premier and the state’s chief health officer, Dr Kerry Chant, are relying on NSW citizens to do the right thing and stay home from work if they have been exposed or have symptoms.

Of the 112 cases reported on Monday, 34 had been in the community while infectious and a further 12 were only partially isolating.

The premier warned that figure would need to reach zero before the lockdown could end.

QR codes have now been made mandatory at all workplaces in NSW, including building sites and offices, to help automate tracing.

“I can assure you that the NSW treasurer and I have been involved in very high-level discussions on an ongoing basis. The NSW government has done a lot of work in this regard and I hope to have something to announce within the next couple of days,” Berejiklian said.

She said the previous announcements of grants up to $10,000 to help hospitality and tourism businesses that had turnover hit by the lockdown had been “on the initial assumption that the lockdown would be for a fortnight”.

“Obviously what we announce in the next few days will have a mind on supporting businesses potentially for a longer period, depending on how long the lockdown lasts,” the premier said.

The national cabinet has previously agreed states would look after business support while the federal government would take care of individual support.

“Can I just say this, NSW has done its work, we are in negotiations with the commonwealth and we hope to have something to say in the next few days,” Berejiklian said.

The federal government has announced Covid-19 disaster payments of $325 or $500, if an employee has lost less or more than 20 hours of work in a week. The payments start from this third week of the NSW lockdown.

But these are unlikely to serve the purpose of jobkeeper grants, which helped businesses keep on employees despite the downturn.

A number of businesses have remained open – restaurants have resorted to takeaway and a wide range of retail stores have kept their doors open.

Unlike Victoria, the NSW government has declined to define an essential business, instead putting the onus on individuals to do the right thing and limit their trips.

Chant repeated her call for people to only do essential shopping and to make a list so they can be in and out quickly.

Berejiklian also faced questions about whether NSW should be unilaterally trying to get more Pfizer vaccines.

“That is like asking me to interfere in foreign policy. You should be asking those questions to the federal government,” she said.

But the premier also hinted that the NSW government may have explored the option.

“Firstly I will say that the NSW government never leaves a stone unturned. I will leave it at that. But I also say that it is not the state government’s responsibility, which is a fact, to source the vaccines or to get the doses,” she added.

“The NSW government always does what we can but there are certain limits to our powers and what we can do, but know that we are always pushing the boundaries to see what we can do to improve the situation for our citizens.”