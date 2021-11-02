NSW premier orders grants review as it’s revealed $20m school solar program went mostly to Coalition seats

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet ordered a review of grants funding in the state at the same time it was revealed more than 90% of schools selected as part of a $20m pilot to fund solar power systems were in Coalition-held seats.

On Wednesday Perrottet announced he had ordered the department of premier and cabinet to conduct a review of grant procedures across the state to “ensure the fairness and probity of current grant systems”.

The announcement comes following evidence by his predecessor Gladys Berejiklian to the state’s anti-corruption watchdog that the government “threw money” at seats, and that funding decisions for grants were made in order to win votes.

Since her resignation, Perrottet has been critical of the practice of pork barrelling in government, saying he disagreed with the “concept”, and on Wednesday he said he had asked both the department and the productivity commissioner, Peter Achterstraat AM, to conduct a review of grant funding.

“Taxpayers expect the distribution of funds will be fair, I share that expectation,” Perrottet said.

“Every dollar from NSW taxpayers is important. I am committed to making sure grant programs are fair, robust and follow best practice when those dollars are put to work in the community.

“From sports facilities to welfare services, Covid support packages and small business assistance, grants are critical to so many people and play a vital role in enhancing quality of life and our economy.”

But the announcement came on the same day the government was criticised by the NSW opposition leader Chris Minns over a $20m school solar grants program after documents revealed the money had overwhelmingly flowed to government held seats.

The Daily Telegraph reported 92% of the 25 schools selected as part of the pilot program came from Coalition seats, including two in the ultra-marginal seat of Penrith in western Sydney which is held by deputy Liberal party leader Stuart Ayres.

Three of the schools were from Dubbo, which is held by the Nationals with a margin of just over 2%.

Only two of the 25 schools were from non-government seats, including one held by the rival Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.

Minns accused the government of prioritising “their own interests ahead of what’s best for the people of this state”.



“Many schools who are eligible and deserving of the schools renewables grant will be rightly asking why they have not been successful. Dominic Perrottet owes them an explanation,” he said.

The education minister, Sarah Mitchell, however said the schools chosen for the pilot program were selected by the department of education based on areas where the “electricity grid is constrained”.

“They are located in areas where the electricity grid is constrained and, in order to deliver commitments made through the cooler classrooms program, require an electrical upgrade which would have involved a costly upgrade to electrical infrastructure,” a spokesman for the minister said.





