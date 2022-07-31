NSW premier Dominic Perrottet dumps minister Eleni Petinos amid turbulent period for his government

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet has dumped his small businesses and fair trading minister Eleni Petinos after allegations of bullying were levelled against her in the media last week.

Petinos has denied the allegations but said on Sunday she was sorry if she unintentionally offended anyone or made them uncomfortable.

The move was announced just an hour before trade minister Stuart Ayres, under increasing scrutiny over his role in recruitment for a plum New York trade gig which eventually went to his former colleague John Barilaro, released a lengthy statement on Facebook about the matter.

The premier released a short statement late on Sunday evening declaring Petinos’ “service as a minister will cease with immediate effect, and I will write to the Governor in this regard tomorrow.”

He did not elaborate on the reason for the move, only stating: “Today I spoke with the minister for small business and fair trading Eleni Petinos after some further matters concerning her were brought to my attention.”

The statement came just hours after the premier touched down from an Asian trade trip overshadowed by the fallout over Barilaro’s appointment to the trade job, which has created ongoing turbulence for the Perrottet government.

In a sprawling 865-word statement about the Barilaro appointment posted to his Facebook on Sunday night, Ayres insisted the senior trade positions were filled with an “independent, transparent and meritorious selection process”.

“Not liking Mr Barilaro or his style of politics is not a suitable reason to reject his application, let alone not select him for the role,” he said.

He said the first found of recruitment had not found a suitable candidate so a second round was started - a process he was informed of by the chief executive of Investment NSW - that he claimed was consistent with what he had told parliament.

He said he would never have called Barilaro a “close friend” and had always acted to remove politics from recruitment processes.

“Every action I have taken has been to remove politics from the recruitment of these roles and put the people of NSW first,” he said.

He claimed the Labor opposition was attacking his integrity in a bid to win back the seat of Penrith from him at next year’s election.

“They have decided the best way to win Penrith is not to actually do anything for Penrith, but to mount an attack on my personal integrity,” he said.

In her own statement on Sunday night, Petinos apologised if she had offended anyone or made them feel uncomfortable, noting she was proud of the work she did while serving as a minister.

“Tonight the premier informed me I would no longer be a minister in his government,” she said.

“The intense pressures and stresses of such important portfolios are significant for both staff and their minister. I thank my staff for their efforts in supporting me to deliver for the people of NSW.

“I would never intentionally offend anyone or make them feel uncomfortable, and if I did I am truly sorry.”

She said she was involved in politics to make a “positive difference” and would continue to do so as the local member for Miranda.

Customer service minister, Victor Dominello, will take over Petinos’ portfolio responsibilities.

The sacking comes after News Corp last week published claims that Petinos - in charge of safe workplaces - has been overseeing an “unsafe” working environment and using derogatory language.

Petinos rejected the allegations.

“I value my staff and endeavour to provide a professional and safe environment for them,” she told AAP on Friday.

While in India last week Perrottet said there was no place for bullying and harassment in the workplace.

He said he had raised the allegations with the minister who had denied the claims.

The premier said the complaint and the process that followed proved the system for workplace complaints worked.

“I have implemented as premier the strongest public workplace procedures and practices anywhere in the country ... to ensure confidence, particularly for people who are in a workplace where they don’t feel safe,” Perrottet said.

In a statement provided to AAP last week, the department said it had not received any complaints about Petinos’ office.

“I take my responsibilities as a local member and minister seriously and expect that my staff are as committed in delivering for my constituents and the people of NSW as I am,” said Petinos last week, while on annual leave.

