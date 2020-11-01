NSW police strip-searched 96 children in past year, some as young as 11

Police in New South Wales have continued to strip-search dozens of children, some as young as 11, despite widespread condemnation of the controversial practice.

New data obtained by the Redfern Legal Centre via state freedom of information laws revealed that in the past year, NSW police conducted 96 strip-searches on children.

A disproportionate number of those – about 21% – were Indigenous, including one case in which an 11-year-old was strip-searched by police. The new data also revealed Indigenous Australians of all ages continue to be disproportionately subjected to strip searches by police.

The proportion of searches carried out on Indigenous Australians of all ages rose from 9% to 13% between 2018-19 and 2019-20. In Dubbo, a regional city in the state’s west, Indigenous Australians made up two-thirds of the total number of strip-searches carried out despite only representing about 20% of the population.

The new figures come after Guardian Australia previously revealed police in the state had performed hundreds of searches on girls and boys over a number of years.

Karly Warner, the chief executive of the NSW Aboriginal Legal Service, told Guardian Australia the organisation was “incredibly disturbed” that police have “continued their strip searching of children”.

“Forcing a child to remove their clothes is deeply intrusive, disempowering and humiliating, and especially for Aboriginal people who have too often been targets of discrimination and overpolicing,” she said.

“The excessive use of strip-searching is causing extreme emotional and psychological harm … An unclothed and traumatic early encounter with police is something that children will have to deal with long after they’re allowed to put their clothes back on.

“It is unjust, it violates children’s rights, and it undermines the relationship that police have with children.”

Together with law firm Slater and Gordon, the Redfern Legal Centre is currently investigating a possible class action lawsuit against NSW police over the alleged “systemic” misuse of strip searches in the past six years.

Sam Lee, the centre’s police powers solicitor, said the latest figures “paint a disturbing new picture of police strip-searches during Covid-19”.

“We already know that police are conducting strip searches on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people at disproportionately high rates. But we now also know that this disparity is increasing,” she said.

The total number of strip-searches conducted in NSW decreased by about 30% between 2018-19 and 2019-20, but much of that decline appeared to be driven by a reduction in the use of the practice at large music festivals. At key music festival locations including Sydney Olympic Park and Moore Park the number of strip searches declined by 78% and 64% respectively.

At the same time, the proportion of Indigenous people subjected to strip searches increased from 9% to 13%, despite making up only 3.4% of the state’s population.

The disparity was more striking in some parts of the state. In Dubbo, 66% of all strip searches carried out in 2019-20 were on Indigenous Australians. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows the city’s Indigenous population is about 20%.

That over-representation was also replicated in some parts of Sydney. In Surry Hills, a suburb near the city’s CBD, Indigenous people made up 14% of the total number of people strip searched. In Liverpool in the city’s west, it was 10%.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should not have to live in fear of being strip searched by police. This harmful practice is eroding good community relations and feeds into distrust and fear of the police,” Lee said.

Police in NSW have been repeatedly criticised over the use of strip searches. Earlier this year, the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission released two separate tranches of investigations into individual searches which were found to have been unlawful.

The reports followed a lengthy public inquiry into the use of the policing tactic, which heard evidence of a number of potentially illegal strip searches. Among them include a 16-year-old girl who was left fearful and in tears after she was forced to strip naked in front of police at the Splendour in the Grass Festival in Byron Bay.

