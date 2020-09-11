NSW Nationals ditch threat to quit Coalition as John Barilaro's leadership condemned as 'untenable'

The NSW Nationals leader, John Barilaro, has backed off from his threat to pull his party out of the Coalition and has instead agreed to a compromise offered by Gladys Berejiklian to hold further talks over the state’s new koala protections in cabinet on 6 October.

The Nationals had earlier resolved to push for early talks in September and had compiled a list of changes that they wanted. But the premier insisted on normal processes and declined to offer concessions.

No compromises have been offered on the policy at this stage but are possible during the talks.

The bruising 24 hours has deeply damaged Coalition relations at a time when Berejiklian has been widely recognised for her steady handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Government sources said Barilaro’s leadership was now “untenable”. “He has broken the marriage and there is no ability to repair the relationship,” a government source said.

“The premier is the hardest working in the country and he’s done this. They need a new leader to stabilise the government.”

At midday Berejiklian and Barilaro issued a brief joint statement.

“Following a meeting this morning between the premier and deputy premier, the NSW Liberal and Nationals Coalition remains in place.”

“This includes a commitment to supporting cabinet conventions and processes.”

“The matter will be dealt with at an upcoming cabinet meeting.”

The Nationals have been in second Zoom meeting this morning. There are reports that one of the early rebels, Chris Gulaptis from the seat of Clarence on the North Coast of NSW, will go ahead with his threat to sit on the crossbench, leaving Berejiklian with a majority of one.

The Nationals’ leadership is a matter for the party and it is possible that Berejikian will be forced to continue working with Barilaro if he retains his party’s support.

The crisis was triggered by Barilaro threatening to end the Coalition by moving his 13 Nationals to the crossbench and abstaining from voting. But he said they would not resign from their ministries.

Berejiklian said this position was untenable and warned that if he insisted on it, she would go to the governor and swear in a new ministry on Friday morning.

That has now been averted but the mistrust is likely to linger, and senior Liberals are hoping that the Nationals will reconsider the position of Barilaro, who has become increasingly erratic in his political judgment since announcing a quickly aborted run for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro this year.

He has said he will not contest the next state election.

Possible candidates for the Nationals leadership, should they move on Barilaro, include the water minister, Melinda Pavey, the agriculture minister, Adam Marshall, and the regional transport minister, Paul Toole.

The decisive action by Berejiklian is likely to shore up her position. Several senior Liberal ministers are believed to be ambitious to take the top job, but Berejiklian’s performance during the pandemic mean she is now safe from challenge.

Whether the Liberals will budge on the koala protections remains to be seen.

The planning minister, Rob Stokes, who has carriage of the policy, has said the Nationals misrepresented many aspects of it.

“My colleague in the NSW government said farmers can’t build a feed shed or a driveway on their property without a koala study,” he wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald. “This is not the case. You can erect farm sheds, pour driveways, clear fence lines and engage in any routine agricultural practice that has occurred for generations without the need for development consent or a koala study.”

He also denied claims that the new policy, which expands the number of trees that indicate koala habitat, included noxious weeds, as Barilaro claimed.

The policy does have some impacts on the ability to change land use, and places a significant hurdle to subdividing rural land on the fringes of rural towns where koalas are present. Farmers who were hoping to capitalise on redeveloping their farms into housing could well be stymied.

The new state environmental planning policies include maps where landowners need to go through an assessment process with council. Farmers say this has affected their land values, but these maps do not absolutely rule out development, and instead trigger the requirement for an expert assessment.

