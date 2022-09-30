NSW minister Rob Stokes quits as Natasha Maclaren-Jones seeks to replace him in Pittwater

Tamsin Rose
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP</span>
Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

The New South Wales families and communities minister, Natasha Maclaren-Jones, will seek to replace infrastructure minister Rob Stokes as the member for Pittwater at the next election after he announced his intention to resign at the March poll.

Stokes, a senior member of Dominic Perrottet’s cabinet, said on Friday it was time to “make room for a different perspective and a new voice”.

“We now need a contest to elect a new representative to serve the Pittwater community in the parliament of NSW,” he said.

“I will use all my energy, experience and enthusiasm to support the Liberals and Nationals team as we fight to return the Perrottet-Toole government in 2023.”

Within an hour of the announcement, Maclaren-Jones – who currently sits in the state’s upper house – announced she would put herself forward for preselection.

“Pittwater has always been very special to me having been a part of this wonderfully diverse community,” she said.

Related: Plea for NSW voucher schemes to be extended – but in Sydney only – as $133m sits unspent

Stokes, the infrastructure, cities and active transport minister, has held many other cabinet roles in the past including education, planning, heritage and the environment.

There had been speculation over his future in state parliament since his failed attempt to replace Gladys Berejiklian as premier in October last year.

Pittwater is one of a handful of traditionally blue-ribbon Sydney seats that may be targeted at the election by environment-focused independents, who are organising following the success of the so-called “teal” candidates at the 2022 federal election.

Stokes joins the likes of the customer service minister, Victor Dominello, the corrections minister, Geoff Lee, and the lower house speaker, Jonathan O’Dea, who have announced they will retire from politics at the election.

Former attorney general Gabrielle Upton and Riverstone MP Kevin Connolly have also indicated they will leave.

