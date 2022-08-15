NSW Labor leader received complaints about Walt Secord’s behaviour before MP stood down

Michael McGowan
Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP
Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

The New South Wales Labor leader Chris Minns has said it would be premature for him to endorse former shadow police minister Walt Secord’s preselection ahead of the next election after concerns were raised with him about the veteran MP’s behaviour.

Secord stood aside from Labor’s shadow ministry on Monday after allegations that he had bullied staff members inside former party leader Jodi McKay’s office.

The complaints surfaced after former McKay staffers made submissions to a landmark report into the culture inside NSW parliament that raised concerns about alleged bullying.

The Guardian reported on Friday that former members of McKay’s office made submissions to the Broderick report in relation to Secord.

Secord issued a statement saying that while he did “not have the same recollections from the staff in the former leader’s office – especially in relation to raised voices in the workplace”, he accepted “that I can be too blunt and too direct in a fast-paced workplace”. He unreservedly apologised for what he described as his “shortcomings” and committed to “addressing my behaviour”.

While Labor had initially intended to allow Secord to remain in the shadow ministry, Minns said concerns had been raised with him over the weekend.

“It became clear over the weekend that many colleagues had concerns about Mr Secord’s behaviour,” he said.

“Over the weekend I obviously spoke with people that made contact with my office.

“You remember on Friday, I said I hadn’t been spoken to directly about bullying claims or about the behaviour of Mr Secord. That changed over the weekend. I made sure I spoke directly with the people who contacted me.”

Minns refused to detail the allegations made against Secord, saying the complainants had asked for the details to remain anonymous.

He said he expected an investigation would be run either by the NSW Labor party or a yet-to-be established independent complaints commissioner recommended by the Broderick report.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said he would not give an endorsement of Secord at this stage 'given the current set of circumstances'.
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said he would not give an endorsement of Secord at this stage ‘given the current set of circumstances’. Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

Secord is due to face preselection for his position on Labor’s upper house ticket in October, and Minns refused to say whether he should remain in parliament.

“I’m not going to draw an inference or make a suggestion or give an endorsement given the current set of circumstances,” he said.

“I think given the sets of circumstances it’s appropriate that there is an inquiry, and that me making a comment about his future is premature.”

Minns previously worked as a staff member for Secord before entering parliament but insisted he had not been aware of concerns about his behaviour before the weekend.

“Others may have a very different history and interpersonal relationship with him, and I don’t want people to think that I’m in any way suggesting that because I didn’t have a problem with him others mightn’t have,” he said.

Certain offices were “well-known hotspots” for harmful behaviours and high rates of staff turnover, the report found.

Asked on Monday whether he had received complaints about other Labor MPs, Minns said: “Not as yet.”

He pointed to the Broderick review’s findings that more than a third of respondents had been bullied or harassed over the past five years.

“I don’t think it would be responsible for me to stand up and say that there’ll be no other incidences involving New South Wales Labor MPs or Coalition MPs or cross party members,” he said.

“I just don’t know that that to be the case.”

On Monday Secord said he had asked Minns to “let me stand aside from the shadow ministry” after “long reflection and with more than 30 years in the Labor party”.

“Chris, myself, and the NSW Labor Party have committed to adopting the recommendations of the Broderick review and working across party lines to make the NSW parliament and NSW politics a workplace we can all be proud of,” he said in a statement.

“I fully support the Broderick review and the change it will hopefully lead to. But my remaining in the shadow ministry at this time has become a distraction from these major revelations and the important work that needs to be done.”

