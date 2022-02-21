NSW government issuing of flood plain harvesting licences ‘an act of bastardry’, crossbenchers say

Anne Davies
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Licensing regime for flood plain harvesting has already been disallowed twice by the upper house


The NSW government has begun issuing flood plain harvesting licences in NSW despite objections from the upper house – a move that has been labelled “an act of bastardry” and “bad faith” by key crossbenchers.

Despite strong indications the regulations underpinning the licences could be disallowed for a third time by the Legislative Council, the state’s water minister, Kevin Anderson, is understood to have begun issuing the licences.

Industry sources confirmed that some irrigators in the Gwydir and Border Rivers catchments received decisions on their flood plain harvesting licences this morning. The minister refused to comment.

The licensing regime for flood plain harvesting was disallowed twice last year by the upper house with Labor, the Greens and crossbenchers joining forces.

A parliamentary committee report also called for further scientific work to establish the extent and impact of flood plain harvesting, which involves capturing floods moving across plains using dams, levees and channels.

Environmental scientists have warned over-licensing could have long-term catastrophic impacts on the ability to achieve improvements in the Murray-Darling Basin.

But the government has used the parliamentary Christmas break to run down the clock on the 28-day disallowance period after its third attempt to establish the licensing regime which was introduced on 15 December.

On Friday, the Perrottet government took a further step, publishing a proclamation that the Water Management Act extended to flood plain harvesting licences in the northern basin – a necessary precursor to issuing the licences.

Tuesday will be the first opportunity for the upper house to consider a disallowance motion.

“This is an incredible show of bad faith from the new water minister,” the chair of the parliamentary committee, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann, said.

“The government has had every opportunity to work with the crossbench and opposition to address the concerns of the community. Instead, they’re choosing to rush through flood plain harvesting licences in the dead of the night, bugger the consequences.

“The committee handed down recommendations that would see flood plain harvesting regulated in a way that is lawful and sustainable. The water minister needs to be using this report as a basis for restoring balance in the Murray-Darling Basin, not the pleas of a handful of wealthy irrigators in the north who have been dictating this state’s water policy in their own interests for far too long.”

Independent MP Justin Field declared the preemptive move “an act of political bastardry and extraordinary bad faith”.

“I’m also extremely concerned it could leave the taxpayer on the hook for future compensation if future governments have to wind back those licences to ensure downstream communities and the environment get their fair share,” Field said.

An upper house committee report found that flood plain harvesting has grown dramatically in the past 20 years. It has been blamed by the Wentworth Group of Concerned Scientists for some of the 20% reduction in flows in the Murray-Darling, along with climate change.

The former NSW water minister, Melinda Pavey, reintroduced the regulations that will create the new licences just before Christmas, arguing she had now included more safeguards.

Irrigators in north-west NSW, predominantly cotton growers, support the new licences even though some will need to cut their take of flood waters.

They argue that the government’s failure to issue licences has left them in a legal limbo, particularly during recent periods of heavy rain, when farmers have been capturing water in dams for future use.

The chief executive of the NSW Irrigators’ Council, Claire Miller, said she was pleased the licensing was now proceeding.

“All stakeholders agree flood plain harvesting should be reduced, licensed and measured. The reform also means irrigators will be charged for using this water for the first time,” she said.

“It is unfathomable why anyone would want to further delay the regulation, licensing and metering of flood plain harvesting and allow the current free-for-all to continue. We need to put the environment ahead of politics.

Labor’s spokesperson on water, Rose Jackson, said the party was still considering its position on the latest effort to license flood plain harvesting.

“We know the water is being taken. We want to see it licensed so there are regulated volumes, monitoring and enforcement, but it has to be included within the cap on extractions and be sustainable,” Jackson said.

