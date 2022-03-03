NSW floods: almost 500,000 people across state under evacuation orders or warnings

Peter Hannam
·5 min read

About half a million people in New South Wales are under evacuation orders or warnings as the wild weather system that has battered parts of eastern Australia for a week homes in on the greater Sydney region.

Steph Cooke, NSW’s emergency service minister, said the state had 76 evacuation orders in place, affecting 200,000 people, with a further 18 evacuation warnings covering about 300,000.

“We have 500,000 people in our state right now, who are either the subject of an evacuation warning or an evacuation,” Cooke said.

The evacuation orders cover areas of northern NSW and parts of the greater Sydney region and the Illawarra.

“We will be putting out more warnings and orders as the day goes on,” Carlene York, the State Emergency Service commissioner, told reporters.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued multiple warnings for rivers to flood and for severe weather to affect a region of eastern NSW from near Taree, north of Newcastle, down almost to Moruya Heads on the south coast.

Related: NSW deputy premier savaged for fighting dam building ‘culture war’ during floods disaster

Flood warnings were in place for the Hawkesbury-Nepean River near Sydney, prompting many of the evacuations overnight, but also for the Wilsons, Richmond and Clarence rivers in northern NSW, where there have been record floods.

The heavy rain and potential damaging winds and dangerous surf are the result of an east coast low that was located about 100km east of Newcastle at 6am local time, Thursday. It was forecast by the bureau to deepen and continue moving towards the Hunter or southern mid-north coast districts before weakening this evening.

Sydney’s forecast has been revised lower to between 50mm and 90mm from an earlier prediction of 100mm to 150mm of rain, as the low looks likely to cross the coast further north. There remains the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.

According to the earlier severe weather warning: “Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast to develop over parts of the Hunter and Metropolitan, Illawarra and parts of South Coast, Southern Tablelands and Central Tablelands Forecast Districts during Thursday morning before starting to ease from Thursday evening. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 80 and 120 mm are likely.”

Where thunderstorms form, there is the risk of locally intense rainfall, reaching as much as 200mm over six hours, leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding, according to the bureau.

Many schools are closed and the SES is encouraging people in affected areas to avoid all non-essential travel.

Rainfall in the 24 hours from 9am Wednesday topped 100mm in areas of Sydney’s south, west and north-west, while the central business district collected about 50mm.

Locations which may be affected by floods include Gosford, Sydney, Penrith, Parramatta, Wollongong, Nowra, Bowral and Campbelltown, the bureau said.

Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s main reservoir, began spilling early on Wednesday morning and, by Thursday morning, it was spilling at the rate of 300 gigalitres a day.

The NSW deputy premier, Paul Toole, said the worst-case scenario was for the dam to spill at 600GL a day. That would be well above the 440GL to 460GL a day peak rate during the March 2021 floods.

As an indication of the rainfall over the catchment, Warragamba’s rain gauge had received 86mm of rain in the six hours to 3.45pm, with 73mm recorded in the following six hours.

“Major flooding higher than the March 2021 event [is] possible” for the North Richmond, Windsor and towns downstream from Thursday into Friday, the bureau said.

In an update, the bureau said: “Along the Hawkesbury and Lower Nepean Rivers Major flooding continues at North Richmond where levels are approaching a peak.”

“River levels are continuing to rise at Windsor where major flooding is expected to develop this afternoon,” it said. “Further heavy rainfall is forecast today and into Friday which may result in renewed river level rises to levels near the March 2021 event.”

The forecast offers little solace for many along the eastern seaboard, with more rain predicted for the coming week.

The SES said it had conducted 47 flood rescue overnight in western and southern Sydney, with most involving motorists who had driven into flood waters.

Wild weather is also affecting Queensland this morning.

Ben Domensino, a senior meteorologist at Weatherzone, said the slow-moving system had continually exceeded forecasts for rainfall.

“This heavy rain has all been fed by an atmospheric river that’s just been dragging moisture across the Coral Sea in the Tasman Sea and directing it towards the east coast,” Domensino said. Similar big flooding events around the world have tapped in such patterns.

“And there is a climate change signal in atmospheric rivers, and that’s been one of the components of this event,” he said.

