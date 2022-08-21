NSW detects first locally acquired cases of monkeypox amid concerns about vaccine shortage

Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

The first locally acquired cases of monkeypox have been detected in New South Wales, placing health authorities on alert amid a global vaccine shortage.

The state recorded three additional cases of monkeypox on Sunday, bringing the total caseload to 42. They included one case that acquired their infection in NSW and two cases that picked up the virus “within Australia”.

It comes as Victoria’s health department has also ramped up its messaging after recording 40 monkeypox cases, “about half” of which were a result of community transmission.

NSW Health executive director of health protection Dr Richard Broome urged the community, particularly gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men to remain “vigilant” for symptoms regardless of whether they’d visited high-risk areas.

“Men who have sex with men who are returning from overseas should contact their GP or local sexual health clinic for a check-up when they return as symptoms of monkeypox can be mild,” he said.

“Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure through skin-to-skin contact and can include fever, headache, body aches and a rash or lesions on the genital area.

“It is important that people with these symptoms avoid close contact with others, including sexual activity, as condoms are not effective at preventing the transmission of monkeypox.”

Victoria’s deputy chief health officer Deborah Friedman urged at-risk community members to “limit sexual partners” as local transmission of monkeypox rose across the state. The figure has almost doubled since 4 August, when there were 22 cases reported.

Friedman said while most Australian cases had acquired their infection overseas, more cases were anticipated as the virus spread person-to-person.

“The department is closely monitoring cases and contacts to prevent further spread in the community and is encouraging people who may be at risk to take preventative measures, such as limiting sexual partners, exchanging contact information with sexual partners in case it is required for contact tracing and getting vaccinated if they are eligible,” she said.

The current outbreak has disproportionately impacted men who have sex with men however anyone who has been in close, usually intimate contact with a confirmed case is at risk.

Nationwide, there have been 92 cases of the virus detected, including 42 in NSW, 40 in Victoria, three in Queensland, three in Western Australia, two in the Australian Capital Territory and two in South Australia.

It comes amid a global shortage of the latest smallpox vaccine, which is used to prevent spread and post-exposure of monkeypox. The Australian government has bought 450,000 doses of the vaccine, however just 22,000 have arrived.

The remaining 350,000 will arrive in early 2023, while 100,000 doses will be shipped in the last quarter of 2022.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Aged Care said Australia had been able to secure supply in a “very limited” global market.

“More than half of the initial vaccine doses have been transported directly to the states and territories so they can commence vaccinating straight away,” they said.

“Initial vaccine stock will have a strong focus on outbreak management to suppress the risk of local transmission … vaccination will likely expand to other high-risk groups, including those who may be planning travel … as more vaccine stock becomes available later this year and into 2023.”

NSW Health has received 5,500 doses from the commonwealth supply since 8 August. A spokesperson said it had been prioritising “high-risk” groups while retaining a “small stock” for post-exposure prophylaxis before additional doses arrived in early September and October.

Victoria received 3,500 doses of the vaccine earlier this month and had administered existing supply largely through sexual health clinics to people “most at risk”.

A spokesperson for the state’s health department said the eligibility criteria and supply would be limited during August and September as the state awaited a larger supply from the vaccine manufacturer.

ACON, a health organisation specialising in HIV responses for people of diverse sexualities and genders, has been supporting NSW Health roll out the vaccine. Acting CEO Karen Price said there was “a lot of concern” about the virus in the LGBT+ community.

“So far, we are fortunate that Australia has not seen a rapid spread of the virus, however case numbers are extremely likely to increase,” she said.

“That’s why access to this vaccine is imperative – if we can reach people most at risk … we can help safeguard the health and wellbeing of vulnerable community members.”